Tennessee high school football: Brentwood Academy football vs. CPA live video stream

Watch a live stream of Brentwood Academy's game against CPA on Friday, courtesy of ESBN and Brentwood Academy.

The game between the two 1-0 teams begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

From the Tennessean's Week 2 high school football preview:

Crews Law and London Humphrey's carried the Lions past Independence 42-14 by scoring five touchdowns on the five plays they touched the ball. Brentwood Academy lost a close game to Eagle's Landing (Georgia) 50-49 on a two-point conversion in overtime.

George MacIntyre threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns while Deuce Scott had three touchdowns on the ground in the loss.

CPA held on for a 21-17 win in this matchup last season, stripping the ball away at the goal line in the closing seconds.

Kreager’s prediction: CPA 28, Brentwood Academy 21

Spears’ prediction: Brentwood Academy 27, CPA 24

