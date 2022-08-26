ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Tennessee high school football: Brentwood Academy football vs. CPA live video stream

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehGDk_0hX7hwhK00

Watch a live stream of Brentwood Academy's game against CPA on Friday, courtesy of ESBN and Brentwood Academy.

The game between the two 1-0 teams begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

From the Tennessean's Week 2 high school football preview:

Crews Law and London Humphrey's carried the Lions past Independence 42-14 by scoring five touchdowns on the five plays they touched the ball. Brentwood Academy lost a close game to Eagle's Landing (Georgia) 50-49 on a two-point conversion in overtime.

George MacIntyre threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns while Deuce Scott had three touchdowns on the ground in the loss.

CPA held on for a 21-17 win in this matchup last season, stripping the ball away at the goal line in the closing seconds.

Kreager’s prediction: CPA 28, Brentwood Academy 21

Spears’ prediction: Brentwood Academy 27, CPA 24

WEEK 2 LIVE UPDATES:Tennessee high school football scores, live updates from Week 2 in Nashville area

TOP PERFORMERS:Here are the top performers from Week 2 in Tennessee high school football for Nashville area

WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD:Tennessee high school football scores from TSSAA Week 2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Brentwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Brentwood, TN
Football
Brentwood, TN
Sports
State
Georgia State
Brentwood, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Macintyre
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy