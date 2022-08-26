NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO