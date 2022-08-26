ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

CBS Pittsburgh

Grandma wanted in boy's overdose facing new charges after 2 more kids test positive for drugs

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - A grandmother wanted in her infant grandson's overdose is facing more charges after police said two other children in her care tested positive for drugs. Robbie Boyer was charged after her 10-month-old grandson overdosed at a home on Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks Sunday. The boy was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.Police said 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was taking care of the boy but took off when police arrived. Officers said they found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.On Friday, police announced another warrant was issued for Boyer's arrest after a 9-year-old girl tested positive for cocaine metabolite and a 3-year-old boy tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.Boyer is facing several counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Police said she's still on the run. Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Recreational Drugs#Dea#Drug And Alcohol Programs
Daily Mail

Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'

A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC News

Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioid users

One of the deadliest street drugs, illicit fentanyl, has transitioned from a hidden killer that people often hope to avoid to one that many drug users now seek out on its own. The shift to intentional use of fentanyl underscores a worrying trend in the country's ongoing opioid epidemic, experts say: That a growing number of people have become so tolerant to opioids like heroin, that they're turning to the synthetic compound, which is up to 50 times stronger.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS News

Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Cops Are Now Freaking Out About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’

The latest iteration of fentanyl scaremongering is about what authorities are calling “rainbow fentanyl.” They claim it’s newer, more potent, and targeting kids. Following the recent seizures of pink, green, yellow, and blue fentanyl—in blocks as well as pills—law enforcement officials including Customs and Border Protection and a California district attorney’s office have issued statements saying the drugs are meant to prey on children.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover trooper

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County say tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl is off the streets.Police said Leonardo Ramirez of New Jersey was arrested after he allegedly sold fentanyl to an undercover trooper. Law enforcement said Ramirez pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel in New Stanton to deliver the drugs. He told the buyer, who he thought was a street-level dealer, that he "had the goods if he had the money."According to the criminal complaint, the New Jersey man took the cash and handed over an estimated $50,000 in suspected fentanyl."Mr. Ramirez would be a person we considered a high-level dealer when it comes to moving a large number of narcotics," trooper Stephen Limani said.State police said several drug busts have occurred inside the various New Stanton hotels, but now the concern is the establishment of safe houses nearby because the hotels are becoming too risky."Fentanyl is one of the most lethal drugs we've ever come across," Limani said.Ramirez is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He faces multiple felony drug charges.
NEW STANTON, PA
Medical News Today

Everything you need to know about crystal meth

Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Burglar, 26, who stole thousands of pounds from neighbour to settle drugs debt but avoided jail because he is transitioning to be man and it could 'affect his mental health' is ordered to repay £1

A burglar who stole thousands from a vulnerable neighbour and avoided jail because he is transitioning was ordered to pay just £1 by a court today. Kyle Jay Andrew, of Truro, Cornwall, stole £1,500 from a neighbour to buy drugs and settle his debts, but claimed another £1,500 he received was a 'legitimate gift'.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Meth use drives overdose epidemic in rural US communities

Methamphetamine remains a stubbornly prevalent illicit substance in large swaths of rural America, according to a new study by Oregon Health & Science University researchers. The findings, published today in JAMA Network Open, show that methamphetamine remains a common drug, and is driving overdoses in rural communities. About four of five people who use drugs in rural areas across 10 states reported using methamphetamines in the past 30 days, according to the study.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – A search warrant executed last week in Morgantown led to the recovery of a large batch of “Rainbow Fentanyl,” a colorful version of the deadly drug that resembles candy. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld was joined by officials from the Mon Metro Drug...
MORGANTOWN, WV

