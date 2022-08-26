Read full article on original website
Related
'A blessing for this county': Houston County Schools plans to open student support center at end of September
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An old school in Houston County is getting new life. The old Lindsey Elementary School is going to be a new support center, and at least one Houston County student thinks that's a good thing. The Houston County School District closed Lindsey at the end...
Peach County High School starting new health aid course for students
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School's new Certified Nurse Aide program is offering students an opportunity to learn new health skills before graduation. Seniors who are taking the course, like Keniya Williams, say learning new health skills helped build a new confidence in career goal-setting. "We've learned...
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
'Take it seriously': Central Georgia parents express concerns about RSV virus
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Health professionals are reporting more than 130 cases a week of a respiratory virus in Georgia. Many of those cases are in children, and at first glance it's easy to confuse it with COVID-19 or the flu. It's called Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). 13WMAZ spoke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'The shirt is more than just a shirt it has a meaning on it": Student business promotes non-violence in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — These days many people are looking for ways to make extra money. A group of kids here in Macon are launching a product line they hope will earn some extra cash while also making a difference. "Love people while they are here don't wait until they...
'We need at least 3, 4 ambulances to service our area': Woman demands more EMS services in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Emma Warren waited almost an hour before EMS arrived to Brown's Grove Church in Milledgeville, Georgia. She stopped there on her way back from her in-laws' house in Baldwin County when she was experiencing a heart attack. She knew stopping there would allow ambulance services to find her.
'R-rated performance': Perry parents frustrated over music played at middle school dance
PERRY, Ga. — Dozens of Perry parents are furious at the Houston County School District. They say the district allowed a DJ to play inappropriate music at a middle school dance. A parent sent 13WMAZ's Molly Jett this video to show you what happened on August 19th. Hundreds of...
'Build your emergency kit and stay informed': Macon-Bibb plans event to encourage emergency preparedness
MACON, Ga. — In Central Georgia, weather in the spring can be rough, but the fall can also provide some difficult situations. To make sure you're ready, Macon-Bibb's emergency management department will host an emergency preparedness fair September 17. Using some of their tips, we went on our own shopping trip to stock up on supplies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Valley State University research team bringing awareness to health and water
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University is using research they've found to advance the quality of water in the community and bring better-quality foods with better prices to local markets. Dr. Oreta Samples is one of the coordinators of the master's program at the university. Samples and...
Mayor Miller explains anti-violence campaign, homeless relief efforts, plans for future GDOT summit
MACON, Ga. — When combatting Macon-Bibb County’s climbing homicide rate, Mayor Lester Miller said the benefits of the Macon Violence Prevention program will likely take years to manifest. “This is not going to be instantaneous where you stop bullets from flying,” Miller said during the August edition of...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Macon
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wgxa.tv
Problematic Parking: Maconites express frustration over pay meters not working
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- If you're around Macon-Bibb chances are you've encountered some parking problems. Since 2018 residents say they've been dealing with problematic parking meters in Macon. "Finding parking is not that difficult, it's always just a matter of scraping for change and trying to pay the meter that way....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Sumter Co. taking part in grant program to help older workforce
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Poverty among the elderly is more common than you think. That’s why Sumter County leaders worked to secure a grant that helps people over 50 get trained for new jobs. More people over 50 are looking for a job. But many lack the training needed...
Warner Robins plans property tax increase
WARNER ROBINS — Residents of Warner Robins could see a property tax increase on their next property tax bill. The City of Warner Robins announced its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 11.98 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Houston County and 14.59 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Peach County.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/30/22
We now know the name of a woman killed in a stabbing inside a Macon home. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 27-year-old Brittany Wright was stabbed to death Monday night.
Georgia medical marijuana production at a standstill
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This time last year, there were hopes that medical cannabis production and distribution offices would be opening in several spots in Central Georgia and around the state, like the one on Central State Hospital grounds in Milledgeville. Since then, complaints about the selection process and legal...
wgxa.tv
1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
Report: Child was in home when 27-year-old Macon mother stabbed to death
MACON, Ga. — A report from Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a toddler was in the home when a woman was stabbed to death Monday night. Now, deputies say they've arrested the man they believed killed Brittany Wright, 35-year-old Idris Alaka. According to a report, a deputy was responding...
Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag
MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
A closer look at Georgia's tightest US House race
MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Georgia's Congressional District 2 race which has been called the state's most highly contested U.S. House races this year. The district stretches from Macon to Columbus and all the way down to the south Georgia line. Representative Sanford Bishop has held the...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0