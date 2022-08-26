“Stuff the Bus” at the Onalaska Walmart raises donations for school supplies

ONALASKA (WKBT) — The new school year is days away and with your help, News 8 Now is sending kids back to class with the supplies they need. “Stuff the Bus” is dedicated to collecting school supplies for kids in the Coulee Region.

It takes village to raise a child and community members in the Coulee Region are doing their part.

New 8 Now, the Onalaska Walmart, Salvation Army and other groups are teaming to collect school supplies for local kids.

“We were very eager to be in partnership with them in this program. It’s an awesome program, perfect for the community and for those children in need,” said Sheila Hanuska, the asset protection coach at the Onalaska Walmart.

Kids need a lot. Backpacks, highlighters and markers are just a few of the most needed items.

“A lot of people coming in today, a lot of traffic, a lot of shopping over in this area,” Hanuska said.

The cost of school supplies has increased. According to the National Retail Federation, families spend an average of $864 on school supplies.

“Look at a gallon of milk, look at the bread, look at the groceries. This is something they have to have. So which are they not gonna get?” said Marion Thiele, who donated to “Stuff the Bus.”

Community members are helping alleviate that cost as much as possible.

“Couple of bucks from each person walking in and out the door is going to help,” Thiele said.

Because each child deserves to be able to attend school with the tools they need to succeed. $1,922 were collected in cash and will be used to purchase more supplies.

