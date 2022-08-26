ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 13

Yasmine Sabah
4d ago

You better believe his math doesn’t add up and neither do a lot of his other frickin ideas. Like gun control stops crime or idahoians come to Washington for free baby killing.

Reply
29
J.R. Parsons
4d ago

you've got it right there Todd, the politicians do want to "spend taxpayer money on symbolic legal action rather than effective policy". Thank you for bringing this to our attention!

Reply
15
shannon James
4d ago

It’s his own personal agenda… he and Inslee they don’t care about the citizens of their state only their perceived twisted vision of how we should live.

Reply
15
Related
pnwag.net

Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm

Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nwpb.org

Farmworkers Call For Climate Emergency Declaration in Washington

Farmworkers and environmental justice advocates want Washington Governor Jay Inslee to declare a climate emergency in the state. Alfredo Cortes is a farmworker in Skagit County. Cortes was one of the demonstrators who gathered in Olympia on Friday to call for better regulations to protect farmworkers from heat and wildfire smoke. 
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Yakima’s Senator King Doesn’t Support Governor State Gas Ban

Senator Curtis King of Yakima says he doesn't support Governor Jay Inslee's plan to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Central Washington Republican on the Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee has issued a statement saying the plan will hurt "Washingtonians, especially those who can least afford it. Electric vehicles are more expensive - and that will not change by 2035."
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Chronicle

Department of Natural Resources Launches New Web Program for Landowners

The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced in a news release on Tuesday that it launched the Landowner Assistance Portal, a web-based tool that aids landowners with forest habitats on their land in finding assistance for DNR’s forestry programs. The portal was created to help assist landowners with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: Another Heat Advisory, Biden Funds Failed Public Safety Strategy, and Kent Teachers Keep Striking

Pandemic-era free school lunch programs ending: With federal funding for universal free school lunches running out, the Seattle Times reports half of Washington's public school students will have to pay for their lunch for the first time in two years. Washington's State Legislature passed a new law that should help expand access to free lunches for kids who need them, but that program will need an additional influx of cash in the next legislative session to stay solvent.
KENT, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington

(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Natural Gas#Co2 Emissions#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ag Ferguson
Big Country News

Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th

Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
elkhornmediagroup.com

Agreement reached on fixing leaking tanks

RICHLAND – The Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy have reached an agreement on how to respond to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste as well as any future tank leaks at the Hanford Site. The federal department announced in April 2021,...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Don’t Throw This In The Trash, It’s Illegal In Washington State

Did you know that there is a recycling program for unused electronics in Washington State?. "Proper disposal of HHW is an important aspect of protecting human health and the environment. Due to the potential dangers of improper disposal, it is illegal in the State of Washington to place hazardous waste in the garbage, a landfill, or private or public property" according to the Benton County website about hazardous waste.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams

(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state

Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy