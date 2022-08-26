Pandemic-era free school lunch programs ending: With federal funding for universal free school lunches running out, the Seattle Times reports half of Washington's public school students will have to pay for their lunch for the first time in two years. Washington's State Legislature passed a new law that should help expand access to free lunches for kids who need them, but that program will need an additional influx of cash in the next legislative session to stay solvent.

KENT, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO