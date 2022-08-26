ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Chronicle

Lewis County Public Utilities District Receives $1.46 Million Grant

The Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD) announced on Wednesday it received $1.46 million from the Centralia Coal Transition Grants Weatherization Board to continue its energy efficiency grant program. The energy efficiency grant program aids in providing ductless heat pumps and weatherization upgrades for low-income households, and also provides schools...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Parks and Rec Director Connie Riker Puts in Resignation

With the 2022 Southwest Washington Fair and Washington State Garlic Festival in the books, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director and Fair Manager Connie Riker has announced her resignation. Riker spoke about her decision to leave during a county meeting on Wednesday morning where attendance for the Garlic Fest and...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022

• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Overdose Awareness Day Event Seeks to Destigmatize, Educate Community

The stigma surrounding drug overdoses makes it difficult for survivors, the loved ones of those who died from an overdose and the community at large to discuss and address the myriad of emotions associated with the issue. In an effort to destigmatize the issue and honor those who have succumbed...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Joanne Downs: 1946-2022

Joanne Lee (Stewart) Downs was born in Centralia, Washington on Jan. 21, 1946. She grew up in Centralia and Rochester, Washington, and briefly lived in North Dakota near Webster where her mother taught all eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse while her father recovered from injuries sustained in a car accident.
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Overdose Awareness Day; Mineral Days; Live Trout Pond

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 30 at Gather Community Services, 727 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 1 to 7 p.m. There will be free screenings, counseling and care coordination for Hepatitis C. Free box lunches, duffle bags and hygiene products will...
MINERAL, WA
Chronicle

Former Tenino Mayor Eric Strawn Has Died

Former Tenino mayor Eric Strawn has died, the City of Tenino announced Wednesday. “The city is not at liberty to share any details regarding former Mayor Strawn’s passing, but we would like to extend our condolences to his friends and family,” city officials posted on Facebook. “Mayor Strawn’s family is in our thoughts.”
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Herbert Eugene Yantis: 1923-2022

On Thursday, Aug, 4, 2022, it was a sad day. We lost a great man, Herbert Eugene Yantis. He was a husband, a father of two, grandfather of seven, great-grandfather of 12, and a great-great-grandfather of one and a second one due Oct. 1. He was a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews, plus a very dear friend to many.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Bill Moeller Commentary: Is it Literature or Trash?

Mark Twain said, “A classic is something everybody wants to read and doesn’t want to read.” That’s a good response to one of the most famous books in American literature: “Walden,” written by Henry David Thoreau. Some call it “Walden Pond” but I think that’s only because it sounds better. It was first published in 1854 and is still being printed today, over 250 years later. I came across a copy of it at Goodwill and purchased it because — yes, like would-be writers of a snobbishly arrogant behavior — I’ve always thought I should want to read it.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft

• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday

A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022

On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA

