New ‘Lucky ‘N Lawless’ Bakery Owners Celebrate Opening With Ribbon-Cutting
Pam Kaiser was all smiles on Friday as friends and community members embraced her at the ribbon-cutting for her new bakery. Put on by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, the event was attended by community members ranging from members of the chamber to Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum. For Kaiser, the...
Midway Cinema to See Discounted Movie Tickets, Other Promotions on Sept. 3
Coming Attractions Theatres announced a partnership with the Cinema Foundation on Monday to help people go to the movies at discounted prices for National Cinema Day on Sept. 3. “All movies, all formats, all showtimes, all day Sept. 3 for no more than $3,” read the announcement. Coming Attractions...
Lewis County Public Utilities District Receives $1.46 Million Grant
The Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD) announced on Wednesday it received $1.46 million from the Centralia Coal Transition Grants Weatherization Board to continue its energy efficiency grant program. The energy efficiency grant program aids in providing ductless heat pumps and weatherization upgrades for low-income households, and also provides schools...
Lewis County Parks and Rec Director Connie Riker Puts in Resignation
With the 2022 Southwest Washington Fair and Washington State Garlic Festival in the books, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director and Fair Manager Connie Riker has announced her resignation. Riker spoke about her decision to leave during a county meeting on Wednesday morning where attendance for the Garlic Fest and...
11 New Hospitalizations Reported in Lewis County in Weekly COVID Update
There were 11 new hospitalizations in Lewis County due to COVID-19 between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, according to the most recent weekly update by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS). Public Health also reported 69 new cases of the viral disease, an increase from 49 reported the...
Classic Cars Line the Streets of Downtown Centralia During Saturday Car Show
With their wax applied and chrome polished, over 300 residents from the Twin Cities and from as far away as Tacoma, drove their prized project cars to downtown Centralia on Saturday morning for the return of the Hub City Car Show. Locals lined the streets throughout the morning and afternoon...
Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022
• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
Overdose Awareness Day Event Seeks to Destigmatize, Educate Community
The stigma surrounding drug overdoses makes it difficult for survivors, the loved ones of those who died from an overdose and the community at large to discuss and address the myriad of emotions associated with the issue. In an effort to destigmatize the issue and honor those who have succumbed...
In Loving Memory of Joanne Downs: 1946-2022
Joanne Lee (Stewart) Downs was born in Centralia, Washington on Jan. 21, 1946. She grew up in Centralia and Rochester, Washington, and briefly lived in North Dakota near Webster where her mother taught all eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse while her father recovered from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Community Calendar: Overdose Awareness Day; Mineral Days; Live Trout Pond
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 30 at Gather Community Services, 727 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 1 to 7 p.m. There will be free screenings, counseling and care coordination for Hepatitis C. Free box lunches, duffle bags and hygiene products will...
'Beat the Heat Challenge' Raises Awareness in the Search for Oakley Carlson
The reward fund for finding 5-year-old Oakley Carlson is growing by the week. One close friend to Oakley's foster parents struck a unique way to bring more awareness to the young girl's case. The "Beat the Heat Challenge" chicken wing eating tournament that pit man against sauce, and tested the...
Former Tenino Mayor Eric Strawn Has Died
Former Tenino mayor Eric Strawn has died, the City of Tenino announced Wednesday. “The city is not at liberty to share any details regarding former Mayor Strawn’s passing, but we would like to extend our condolences to his friends and family,” city officials posted on Facebook. “Mayor Strawn’s family is in our thoughts.”
Back to School: Lewis and Thurston County Students Prepare to Head Back to Classrooms
It may not feel like fall yet, but summer break is just about over for students in Lewis and Thurston counties. School started for several Lewis and south Thurston county school districts Monday, with the remaining schools in the area starting next week. Many school districts are welcoming new teachers...
In Loving Memory of Herbert Eugene Yantis: 1923-2022
On Thursday, Aug, 4, 2022, it was a sad day. We lost a great man, Herbert Eugene Yantis. He was a husband, a father of two, grandfather of seven, great-grandfather of 12, and a great-great-grandfather of one and a second one due Oct. 1. He was a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews, plus a very dear friend to many.
Some Centralia Residents Remain Without Power Following Powerline Fire Near Railroad Tracks on Ash Street
Power is still out for many residents between Mellen Street and Centralia College following a fire that ignited next to the train tracks by Ash Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Riverside Fire Authority, along with technicians from Centralia City Lights, responded to the scene. “It appears a (powerline) connection was...
Bill Moeller Commentary: Is it Literature or Trash?
Mark Twain said, “A classic is something everybody wants to read and doesn’t want to read.” That’s a good response to one of the most famous books in American literature: “Walden,” written by Henry David Thoreau. Some call it “Walden Pond” but I think that’s only because it sounds better. It was first published in 1854 and is still being printed today, over 250 years later. I came across a copy of it at Goodwill and purchased it because — yes, like would-be writers of a snobbishly arrogant behavior — I’ve always thought I should want to read it.
Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft
• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
