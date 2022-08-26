Mark Twain said, “A classic is something everybody wants to read and doesn’t want to read.” That’s a good response to one of the most famous books in American literature: “Walden,” written by Henry David Thoreau. Some call it “Walden Pond” but I think that’s only because it sounds better. It was first published in 1854 and is still being printed today, over 250 years later. I came across a copy of it at Goodwill and purchased it because — yes, like would-be writers of a snobbishly arrogant behavior — I’ve always thought I should want to read it.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO