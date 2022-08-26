Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft
• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
Chronicle
Sirens: Vehicle Prowls; Shoplifting; Assaults
• At 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 26, a vehicle reported stolen out of Chehalis earlier that day was recovered in the 100 block of East Hanson Street. • An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just after 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 26. •...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 29, 2022
On 08/29/2022 5:53 p.m. in the 1000 Blk Plum St SE, police arrested Jeremiah Eli Malham, 29, on suspicion of malicious mischief in the second degree. On 08/29/2022 5:53 p.m. in the 1000 Blk Plum St SE, police arrested Jeremiah Eli Malham, 29, on suspicion of 1) third-degree assault, and 2) theft in the third-degree- shoplifting.
1 Victim Struck by Gunfire in Daytime Auburn Shooting
Auburn, WA: A victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound by Auburn Police officers responding to a call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, near I Street NE and 22nd Street NE in the city of Auburn. According to APD’s press release of the...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Severely Injuring Brother During Argument on Sunday
A Chehalis man accused of slamming a cupboard into his brother’s face then punching him repeatedly in the face on Sunday has been arrested and charged with assault in Lewis County Superior Court. The alleged victim suffered a 2.5 inch gash to his head and was transported to the...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor During Dispute on Friday
A Chehalis man is in stable condition after a neighbor reportedly shot him in the chest during a dispute in the 600 block of Northwest Quincy Place on Friday, the Chehalis Police Department reported Monday morning. The alleged shooter, a 32-year-old man, self-reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Nampa Police Arrest Washington Man Armed with Hatchet for Aggravated Assault, Felony Eluding Following Pursuit Friday Morning
NAMPA, ID - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:33 a.m., Nampa Police officers responded to the report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, the reporting party stated that there was an adult male blocking the reporting party’s vehicle with his vehicle.
Chronicle
One Dead, One Booked for Second Degree Murder After Shooting Northeast of Olympia Monday Night
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence after a man, 39, died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night. That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
Chronicle
None Harmed as Toledo School Bus Catches Fire Tuesday
A Toledo School District bus caught fire on Classe Road near Ethel on Tuesday afternoon, with the fire destroying the vehicle but leaving all people involved unharmed. After finishing the rounds dropping off children from school Tuesday, according to a school district post on Facebook, the bus driver was executing a turn around at an approved location when the exhaust at the back of the bus hit dry grass and ignited.
thejoltnews.com
Harassment and threats, served up with a side of racist insults, lands Yelm man in Olympia Jail
A Yelm man was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly harassing and hurling racial slurs at two Intercity Transit (IT) Center staff. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on August 23 after reports of a disorderly subject at the transit center on the 200 block of State Ave NE. The reporting...
Arsons target ex-girlfriend; Felon held on $100K bail
A 47-year-old man, accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house in Longview, made his first Cowlitz County court appearance on Monday to face arson charges.
Chronicle
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash
Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
masonwebtv.com
Mason Lake Road Structure Fire
Central Mason Fire & EMS crews responded to a house fire on Mason Lake Road Tuesday evening. All occupants of the home escaped without injury. Fire damage was contained to one bedroom, with smoke damage throughout the residence. The fire was reported at 6:23 PM with the first CMFE unit...
‘Armed, dangerous’: Ex-prisoner sought in Seaside shooting
A 24-year-old man recently released from prison is the only suspect in a Seaside shooting that wounded one man who was rushed to Portland for treatment.
Chronicle
Some Centralia Residents Remain Without Power Following Powerline Fire Near Railroad Tracks on Ash Street
Power is still out for many residents between Mellen Street and Centralia College following a fire that ignited next to the train tracks by Ash Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Riverside Fire Authority, along with technicians from Centralia City Lights, responded to the scene. “It appears a (powerline) connection was...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022
• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
KXRO.com
Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital
A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
Comments / 0