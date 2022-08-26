ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salkum, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after crashing into a tree Wednesday morning in Clark County, officials say. First responders were dispatched to NE 225th Court and NE WH Garner Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about a single car crash.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Salkum, WA
The Suburban Times

What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
FIFE, WA
msn.com

One person was killed in single-car rollover crash south of Buckley early Saturday

Aug. 27—A 27-year-old Sumner man died in a single-car crash south of Buckley overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kenneth L. Barnes was driving north on State Route 165 just south of Burnett when his 1987 Chevrolet Blazer crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway and rolled onto its top in the highway's west shoulder around 12:20 a.m., according to WSP.
BUCKLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire that ignited in dry grass destroys school bus

TOLEDO, Wash. — The simple act of backing up resulted in a fire that destroyed a school bus in the Lewis County city of Toledo on Tuesday. Bus driver William Blankenship had dropped off all his riders. While he was turning around on Classe Road, he needed to back up the bus.
TOLEDO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Traffic Accident
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland

Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
PARKLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Chronicle

Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash

Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital

A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

None Harmed as Toledo School Bus Catches Fire Tuesday

A Toledo School District bus caught fire on Classe Road near Ethel on Tuesday afternoon, with the fire destroying the vehicle but leaving all people involved unharmed. After finishing the rounds dropping off children from school Tuesday, according to a school district post on Facebook, the bus driver was executing a turn around at an approved location when the exhaust at the back of the bus hit dry grass and ignited.
TOLEDO, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Nampa Police Arrest Washington Man Armed with Hatchet for Aggravated Assault, Felony Eluding Following Pursuit Friday Morning

NAMPA, ID - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:33 a.m., Nampa Police officers responded to the report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, the reporting party stated that there was an adult male blocking the reporting party’s vehicle with his vehicle.
NAMPA, ID
Chronicle

One Dead, One Booked for Second Degree Murder After Shooting Northeast of Olympia Monday Night

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence after a man, 39, died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night. That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022

• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
CHEHALIS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy