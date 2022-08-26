Read full article on original website
kptv.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after crashing into a tree Wednesday morning in Clark County, officials say. First responders were dispatched to NE 225th Court and NE WH Garner Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about a single car crash.
Chronicle
Some Centralia Residents Remain Without Power Following Powerline Fire Near Railroad Tracks on Ash Street
Power is still out for many residents between Mellen Street and Centralia College following a fire that ignited next to the train tracks by Ash Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Riverside Fire Authority, along with technicians from Centralia City Lights, responded to the scene. “It appears a (powerline) connection was...
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle crash was reported in Auburn early Sunday. The officials stated that a man was killed in a rollover crash at northbound State Route 167 north of 37th Street. According to the Troopers, the 35-year-old driver of the car was traveling at a...
How the deep pockets of a timber tycoon helped shape the city of Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview, Washington sits along the Columbia River in southwest Washington. Before becoming Cowlitz County's largest and most populated city, it was more of an undesired place to live. "The area where Longview currently is was mostly swamp land, farm land," said Joseph Govednik, director of the...
The Suburban Times
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
msn.com
One person was killed in single-car rollover crash south of Buckley early Saturday
Aug. 27—A 27-year-old Sumner man died in a single-car crash south of Buckley overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kenneth L. Barnes was driving north on State Route 165 just south of Burnett when his 1987 Chevrolet Blazer crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway and rolled onto its top in the highway's west shoulder around 12:20 a.m., according to WSP.
Man killed after losing control of vehicle, crashing into ditch near Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash in Auburn early Sunday. At about 3:30 a.m., WSP responded to a reported brush fire at northbound State Route 167, just north of 37th Street. Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they...
Fire that ignited in dry grass destroys school bus
TOLEDO, Wash. — The simple act of backing up resulted in a fire that destroyed a school bus in the Lewis County city of Toledo on Tuesday. Bus driver William Blankenship had dropped off all his riders. While he was turning around on Classe Road, he needed to back up the bus.
Chronicle
Dive Team Rescues Person Who Was Underwater for Over 40 Minutes At Millersylvania State Park on Saturday
Approximately 46 minutes after a person went underwater at Deep Lake in Millersylvania State Park south of Olympia and did not resurface on Saturday, a dive team located the person 15-feet below the surface and a Tumwater medic unit was able to resuscitate them. “It’s pretty remarkable for crews to...
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland
Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
Chronicle
Classic Cars Line the Streets of Downtown Centralia During Saturday Car Show
With their wax applied and chrome polished, over 300 residents from the Twin Cities and from as far away as Tacoma, drove their prized project cars to downtown Centralia on Saturday morning for the return of the Hub City Car Show. Locals lined the streets throughout the morning and afternoon...
1 Victim Struck by Gunfire in Daytime Auburn Shooting
Auburn, WA: A victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound by Auburn Police officers responding to a call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, near I Street NE and 22nd Street NE in the city of Auburn. According to APD’s press release of the...
Chronicle
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash
Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
MyNorthwest.com
Relative of man killed by Tacoma Police told officers the victim wanted to ‘shoot police’
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 28, when a suspect died after firing at police. At 2:01 p.m. Tacoma PD officers were dispatched to a home at 6700 block of S Monroe St to reports of an assault. The caller told...
KXRO.com
Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital
A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
Chronicle
None Harmed as Toledo School Bus Catches Fire Tuesday
A Toledo School District bus caught fire on Classe Road near Ethel on Tuesday afternoon, with the fire destroying the vehicle but leaving all people involved unharmed. After finishing the rounds dropping off children from school Tuesday, according to a school district post on Facebook, the bus driver was executing a turn around at an approved location when the exhaust at the back of the bus hit dry grass and ignited.
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Nampa Police Arrest Washington Man Armed with Hatchet for Aggravated Assault, Felony Eluding Following Pursuit Friday Morning
NAMPA, ID - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:33 a.m., Nampa Police officers responded to the report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, the reporting party stated that there was an adult male blocking the reporting party’s vehicle with his vehicle.
Chronicle
One Dead, One Booked for Second Degree Murder After Shooting Northeast of Olympia Monday Night
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence after a man, 39, died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night. That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022
• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
