Cowlitz River Bridge Work Expected to Cause Significant Delays on Southbound Interstate 5 Aug. 26 to Sept. 16

The Suburban Times
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
Chronicle
Some Centralia Residents Remain Without Power Following Powerline Fire Near Railroad Tracks on Ash Street
Power is still out for many residents between Mellen Street and Centralia College following a fire that ignited next to the train tracks by Ash Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Riverside Fire Authority, along with technicians from Centralia City Lights, responded to the scene. “It appears a (powerline) connection was...
Fire that ignited in dry grass destroys school bus
TOLEDO, Wash. — The simple act of backing up resulted in a fire that destroyed a school bus in the Lewis County city of Toledo on Tuesday. Bus driver William Blankenship had dropped off all his riders. While he was turning around on Classe Road, he needed to back up the bus.
kptv.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after crashing into a tree Wednesday morning in Clark County, officials say. First responders were dispatched to NE 225th Court and NE WH Garner Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about a single car crash.
Chronicle
11 New Hospitalizations Reported in Lewis County in Weekly COVID Update
There were 11 new hospitalizations in Lewis County due to COVID-19 between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, according to the most recent weekly update by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS). Public Health also reported 69 new cases of the viral disease, an increase from 49 reported the...
Chronicle
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash
Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022
• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
Homeowners in Thurston County are asking for higher taxes. Here's why
OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than a dozen property owners went before Thurston County commissioners Tuesday with an unusual request: They all wanted their taxes raised to create a Lake Offut Management District. The homeowners want to give the county funding, as well as the authority to clean weeds, pollution...
Chronicle
After Year of Remodeling, Historic Hotel Packwood Built Around 1912 Now Operational
As if the surrounding forests and views of Mount Rainier didn’t already cement Packwood as a logging town-turned-tourist destination, now visitors can sleep in the very rooms occupied by loggers as far back as the early 1900s — or one room that was possibly slept in by Teddy Roosevelt.
Chronicle
Dive Team Rescues Person Who Was Underwater for Over 40 Minutes At Millersylvania State Park on Saturday
Approximately 46 minutes after a person went underwater at Deep Lake in Millersylvania State Park south of Olympia and did not resurface on Saturday, a dive team located the person 15-feet below the surface and a Tumwater medic unit was able to resuscitate them. “It’s pretty remarkable for crews to...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle crash was reported in Auburn early Sunday. The officials stated that a man was killed in a rollover crash at northbound State Route 167 north of 37th Street. According to the Troopers, the 35-year-old driver of the car was traveling at a...
Chronicle
None Harmed as Toledo School Bus Catches Fire Tuesday
A Toledo School District bus caught fire on Classe Road near Ethel on Tuesday afternoon, with the fire destroying the vehicle but leaving all people involved unharmed. After finishing the rounds dropping off children from school Tuesday, according to a school district post on Facebook, the bus driver was executing a turn around at an approved location when the exhaust at the back of the bus hit dry grass and ignited.
KXRO.com
Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital
A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
Chronicle
Lewis County Public Utilities District Receives $1.46 Million Grant
The Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD) announced on Wednesday it received $1.46 million from the Centralia Coal Transition Grants Weatherization Board to continue its energy efficiency grant program. The energy efficiency grant program aids in providing ductless heat pumps and weatherization upgrades for low-income households, and also provides schools...
thereflector.com
Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course
Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
Man Dies After Diving Off 50-Foot Cliff into Washington’s Toutle River: Report
Local authorities recovered the body of 23-year-old William Lewis Hogg, Troy Brightbill of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Search efforts concluded after a day of looking for Hogg in the Toutle River. Hogg, a resident of Battle Ground, Washington, did not resurface from the water after jumping into...
KUOW
Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state
Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
msn.com
One person was killed in single-car rollover crash south of Buckley early Saturday
Aug. 27—A 27-year-old Sumner man died in a single-car crash south of Buckley overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kenneth L. Barnes was driving north on State Route 165 just south of Burnett when his 1987 Chevrolet Blazer crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway and rolled onto its top in the highway's west shoulder around 12:20 a.m., according to WSP.
