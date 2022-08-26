ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Cowlitz River Bridge Work Expected to Cause Significant Delays on Southbound Interstate 5 Aug. 26 to Sept. 16

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
FIFE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire that ignited in dry grass destroys school bus

TOLEDO, Wash. — The simple act of backing up resulted in a fire that destroyed a school bus in the Lewis County city of Toledo on Tuesday. Bus driver William Blankenship had dropped off all his riders. While he was turning around on Classe Road, he needed to back up the bus.
TOLEDO, WA
kptv.com

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after crashing into a tree Wednesday morning in Clark County, officials say. First responders were dispatched to NE 225th Court and NE WH Garner Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about a single car crash.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
City
Concrete, WA
Lewis County, WA
Traffic
Toledo, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
City
Vader, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
City
Toledo, WA
Chronicle

Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash

Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022

• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
CHEHALIS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowlitz River#Time Travel#Interstate 5#Smartphone App#Traffic Condition#The State Route 506#Wsdot#Granite Construction
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday

A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Chronicle

None Harmed as Toledo School Bus Catches Fire Tuesday

A Toledo School District bus caught fire on Classe Road near Ethel on Tuesday afternoon, with the fire destroying the vehicle but leaving all people involved unharmed. After finishing the rounds dropping off children from school Tuesday, according to a school district post on Facebook, the bus driver was executing a turn around at an approved location when the exhaust at the back of the bus hit dry grass and ignited.
TOLEDO, WA
KXRO.com

Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital

A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Public Utilities District Receives $1.46 Million Grant

The Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD) announced on Wednesday it received $1.46 million from the Centralia Coal Transition Grants Weatherization Board to continue its energy efficiency grant program. The energy efficiency grant program aids in providing ductless heat pumps and weatherization upgrades for low-income households, and also provides schools...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course

Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state

Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA
msn.com

One person was killed in single-car rollover crash south of Buckley early Saturday

Aug. 27—A 27-year-old Sumner man died in a single-car crash south of Buckley overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kenneth L. Barnes was driving north on State Route 165 just south of Burnett when his 1987 Chevrolet Blazer crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway and rolled onto its top in the highway's west shoulder around 12:20 a.m., according to WSP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy