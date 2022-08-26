Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Relative of man killed by Tacoma Police told officers the victim wanted to ‘shoot police’
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 28, when a suspect died after firing at police. At 2:01 p.m. Tacoma PD officers were dispatched to a home at 6700 block of S Monroe St to reports of an assault. The caller told...
thejoltnews.com
Harassment and threats, served up with a side of racist insults, lands Yelm man in Olympia Jail
A Yelm man was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly harassing and hurling racial slurs at two Intercity Transit (IT) Center staff. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on August 23 after reports of a disorderly subject at the transit center on the 200 block of State Ave NE. The reporting...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Severely Injuring Brother During Argument on Sunday
A Chehalis man accused of slamming a cupboard into his brother’s face then punching him repeatedly in the face on Sunday has been arrested and charged with assault in Lewis County Superior Court. The alleged victim suffered a 2.5 inch gash to his head and was transported to the...
Chronicle
One Dead, One Booked for Second Degree Murder After Shooting Northeast of Olympia Monday Night
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence after a man, 39, died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night. That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
Chronicle
Overdose Awareness Day Event Seeks to Destigmatize, Educate Community
The stigma surrounding drug overdoses makes it difficult for survivors, the loved ones of those who died from an overdose and the community at large to discuss and address the myriad of emotions associated with the issue. In an effort to destigmatize the issue and honor those who have succumbed...
Chronicle
Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft
• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
Chronicle
Lewis County Public Utilities District Receives $1.46 Million Grant
The Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD) announced on Wednesday it received $1.46 million from the Centralia Coal Transition Grants Weatherization Board to continue its energy efficiency grant program. The energy efficiency grant program aids in providing ductless heat pumps and weatherization upgrades for low-income households, and also provides schools...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor During Dispute on Friday
A Chehalis man is in stable condition after a neighbor reportedly shot him in the chest during a dispute in the 600 block of Northwest Quincy Place on Friday, the Chehalis Police Department reported Monday morning. The alleged shooter, a 32-year-old man, self-reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 29, 2022
On 08/29/2022 5:53 p.m. in the 1000 Blk Plum St SE, police arrested Jeremiah Eli Malham, 29, on suspicion of malicious mischief in the second degree. On 08/29/2022 5:53 p.m. in the 1000 Blk Plum St SE, police arrested Jeremiah Eli Malham, 29, on suspicion of 1) third-degree assault, and 2) theft in the third-degree- shoplifting.
kentreporter.com
Kent man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges
A 37-year-old Kent man pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges and could face a minimum of 10 years in prison up to life in prison. Jose Elias Barbosa entered the plea Monday, Aug. 29 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, according to an Aug. 29 U.S. Department of Justice press release. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13 by U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour.
Chronicle
11 New Hospitalizations Reported in Lewis County in Weekly COVID Update
There were 11 new hospitalizations in Lewis County due to COVID-19 between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, according to the most recent weekly update by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS). Public Health also reported 69 new cases of the viral disease, an increase from 49 reported the...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
Chronicle
None Harmed as Toledo School Bus Catches Fire Tuesday
A Toledo School District bus caught fire on Classe Road near Ethel on Tuesday afternoon, with the fire destroying the vehicle but leaving all people involved unharmed. After finishing the rounds dropping off children from school Tuesday, according to a school district post on Facebook, the bus driver was executing a turn around at an approved location when the exhaust at the back of the bus hit dry grass and ignited.
Chronicle
Lewis County Parks and Rec Director Connie Riker Puts in Resignation
With the 2022 Southwest Washington Fair and Washington State Garlic Festival in the books, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director and Fair Manager Connie Riker has announced her resignation. Riker spoke about her decision to leave during a county meeting on Wednesday morning where attendance for the Garlic Fest and...
610KONA
Police: Rainbow Fentanyl Spreading In Pacific Northwest
(Tacoma, WA) -- Police are warning about rainbow-colored fentanyl making its way to the Pacific Northwest. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the dyed synthetic opioid has been seized at the U.S. southern border and in Oregon. Authorities say they have found fentanyl in pill form and pressed blocks, both resembling candy and sidewalk chalk. Authorities are asking parents with young children to be on the lookout for this opioid, especially in public places and playgrounds, and encouraging them to talk to their teenage children about its deadly consequences.
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
Chronicle
Sirens: Vehicle Prowls; Shoplifting; Assaults
• At 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 26, a vehicle reported stolen out of Chehalis earlier that day was recovered in the 100 block of East Hanson Street. • An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just after 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 26. •...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022
• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
New video of the officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Sunday in South Tacoma
According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers received calls about an assault involving an uncle and his nephew in the 6700 block of South Monroe Street around 12:30 p.m. “All I kept hearing is just gunshots, gunshots, gunshots. There was so many it sounded like at least 100, there was...
