Cowlitz County, WA

Counties with the most seniors in Oregon

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
County
Cowlitz County, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Cowlitz County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Chronicle

Last Year, a Whatcom 'Murder Hornet' Nest Already Had Been Destroyed. How About This Year?

By this time last year, the Washington State Department of Agriculture already had destroyed one invasive hornet nest in Whatcom County. Nothing — not a single confirmed sighting of the species commonly known as "murder hornets," department spokesperson Karla Salp told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, Aug. 29. About the only news so far has been a name change to Northern Giant Hornet announced by the Department of Agriculture in late July.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Bird Migration#Dead Birds#Hpai
Chronicle

Overdose Awareness Day Event Seeks to Destigmatize, Educate Community

The stigma surrounding drug overdoses makes it difficult for survivors, the loved ones of those who died from an overdose and the community at large to discuss and address the myriad of emotions associated with the issue. In an effort to destigmatize the issue and honor those who have succumbed...
CENTRALIA, WA
KOMO News

Washington Poison Center offers recommendations to combat fentanyl overdoses

A statewide increase in fentanyl overdoses is so steep that the Washington Poison Center is outlining ways someone can help a person overdosing. T“Because this is so new and we’re not as familiar with it, really bringing awareness of what this looks like when someone is overdosing,” said Sasha Kaiser the Associate Medical Director at the Washington Poison Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Heavy Highway Traffic Predicted on I-90 for Labor Day

Traditionally seen as the last weekend of summer, the upcoming Labor Day weekend is expected to feature warm and dry weather, traffic congestion on highways and crowds at campgrounds across the state. The state's Department of Transportation and other agencies expect the number of travelers in Washington to approach pre-pandemic...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th

Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Safeway Mass Shooting Victim Likely Saved Lives, TriMet's New Looooong Bus, and Get Them Free COVID Tests Quick!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Oooo-weeeeee, this week...
PORTLAND, OR

