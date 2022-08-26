Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Fires, Wildlife Interactions, Changed Habitats: As More People Move Into Wildland Urban Interface, the Consequences Grow
TRI-CITIES — Out past the urban centers of Seattle, Tacoma and Spokane and toward the rural areas of central and Eastern Washington is an area of land not quite uninhabited and not quite bustling — the wildland urban interface. It's the area where undeveloped land meets developed land, where buildings meet forests and fields.
How the deep pockets of a timber tycoon helped shape the city of Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview, Washington sits along the Columbia River in southwest Washington. Before becoming Cowlitz County's largest and most populated city, it was more of an undesired place to live. "The area where Longview currently is was mostly swamp land, farm land," said Joseph Govednik, director of the...
Chronicle
11 New Hospitalizations Reported in Lewis County in Weekly COVID Update
There were 11 new hospitalizations in Lewis County due to COVID-19 between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, according to the most recent weekly update by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS). Public Health also reported 69 new cases of the viral disease, an increase from 49 reported the...
philomathnews.com
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Chronicle
Last Year, a Whatcom 'Murder Hornet' Nest Already Had Been Destroyed. How About This Year?
By this time last year, the Washington State Department of Agriculture already had destroyed one invasive hornet nest in Whatcom County. Nothing — not a single confirmed sighting of the species commonly known as "murder hornets," department spokesperson Karla Salp told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, Aug. 29. About the only news so far has been a name change to Northern Giant Hornet announced by the Department of Agriculture in late July.
Chronicle
COVID-Era Universal Free Lunches are Going Away in Many Washington Schools
Starting this fall, about half of all Washington public school students will have to pay for school meals for the first time in more than two years. That's because federal lawmakers did not extend a pandemic-era reimbursement program for schools nationwide that provide free breakfast and lunch. Schools had been...
Chronicle
Department of Health Provides Guidance on Staying Safe From Wildfire Smoke
The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) released a statement on Wednesday providing advice on how to prepare for wildfire smoke. While the statement said Washington has experienced a mild wildfire season so far, the DOH warned the public to be prepared for potential fires later in the season. “When...
Chronicle
Four Things You Should Know Before Picking Wild Blackberries in Washington State
Wild blackberries are common across Washington state, but before you head down the road to start foraging, there are a few things you should be wary of before snacking on wild berries. While blackberries are considered a noxious weed alongside many others in Washington and are highly invasive, many Washingtonians...
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
Chronicle
Overdose Awareness Day Event Seeks to Destigmatize, Educate Community
The stigma surrounding drug overdoses makes it difficult for survivors, the loved ones of those who died from an overdose and the community at large to discuss and address the myriad of emotions associated with the issue. In an effort to destigmatize the issue and honor those who have succumbed...
Portland area homelessness tax houses 1,600 in its first year
For six years, Donna Farrar experienced both homelessness and housing instability in Portland area suburbs, moving between living on the street with just the clothes on her back to staying at a friend’s home for free following her divorce. It wasn’t until she severely fractured bones in her right...
q13fox.com
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
KOMO News
Washington Poison Center offers recommendations to combat fentanyl overdoses
A statewide increase in fentanyl overdoses is so steep that the Washington Poison Center is outlining ways someone can help a person overdosing. T“Because this is so new and we’re not as familiar with it, really bringing awareness of what this looks like when someone is overdosing,” said Sasha Kaiser the Associate Medical Director at the Washington Poison Center.
Old Farmer’s Almanac shares its winter outlook for Pacific Northwest
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter weather predictions for the 2022-2023 season. According to North America’s oldest continuously published periodical, winter will be mild and a little dry for much of the Pacific Northwest.
Chronicle
Heavy Highway Traffic Predicted on I-90 for Labor Day
Traditionally seen as the last weekend of summer, the upcoming Labor Day weekend is expected to feature warm and dry weather, traffic congestion on highways and crowds at campgrounds across the state. The state's Department of Transportation and other agencies expect the number of travelers in Washington to approach pre-pandemic...
KATU.com
One year later, problems with homeless camp at Big Four Corners Natural Area persist
PORTLAND, Ore. — "I built this place. It was my dream. And they're destroying it." When we first met George Donnerberg, he was frustrated and emotional as he talked about what was happening to his floating home community along the Columbia River. "When I walk across the dock down...
Report: Initiative houses more than 1.6K metro residents
A regional supportive housing effort funded permanent housing for more than 1,600 people over the last year, which is about 25% of the homeless population in the tri-county area, according to a report by Metro.
Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th
Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Safeway Mass Shooting Victim Likely Saved Lives, TriMet's New Looooong Bus, and Get Them Free COVID Tests Quick!
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Oooo-weeeeee, this week...
Oregon’s Rum Creek Fire continues to spread rapidly
The Rum Creek Fire continues to burn out of control in southwest Oregon, growing another 1,924 acres overnight, officials said Tuesday.
