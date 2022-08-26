Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Joanne Downs: 1946-2022
Joanne Lee (Stewart) Downs was born in Centralia, Washington on Jan. 21, 1946. She grew up in Centralia and Rochester, Washington, and briefly lived in North Dakota near Webster where her mother taught all eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse while her father recovered from injuries sustained in a car accident.
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
Former Tenino Mayor Eric Strawn Has Died
Former Tenino mayor Eric Strawn has died, the City of Tenino announced Wednesday. “The city is not at liberty to share any details regarding former Mayor Strawn’s passing, but we would like to extend our condolences to his friends and family,” city officials posted on Facebook. “Mayor Strawn’s family is in our thoughts.”
In Loving Memory of Harold ‘Hal’ Fell: 10/13/1940 - 07/11/2022
Harold "Hal" Lynn Fell was born in Seattle, Washington, the son of Robert and Josephine Fell. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and joined the Marines in the early 60s. Hal worked as a skilled baker at the flagship Bon Marche in downtown Seattle for 40 years and then continued as a baker for Safeway until his retirement. Hal loved fishing and boating. He was the scoutmaster of Troop 600 (Bel Pres Church) and led his troop on several canoe and winter campouts. Hal spent some of his later years at his home in Toledo, Washington where he was active in the local Presbyterian church.
Preview Capsules: Football is Back in Lewis County
The countdown has gone from weeks to days, and soon will go to hours: it’s just about time to kick off the 2022 football season in Southwest Washington. Here’s where all the local sides will be playing this weekend, as we kick off a loaded fall of action on the gridiron.
Overdose Awareness Day Event Seeks to Destigmatize, Educate Community
The stigma surrounding drug overdoses makes it difficult for survivors, the loved ones of those who died from an overdose and the community at large to discuss and address the myriad of emotions associated with the issue. In an effort to destigmatize the issue and honor those who have succumbed...
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
11 New Hospitalizations Reported in Lewis County in Weekly COVID Update
There were 11 new hospitalizations in Lewis County due to COVID-19 between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, according to the most recent weekly update by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS). Public Health also reported 69 new cases of the viral disease, an increase from 49 reported the...
Lewis County Parks and Rec Director Connie Riker Puts in Resignation
With the 2022 Southwest Washington Fair and Washington State Garlic Festival in the books, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director and Fair Manager Connie Riker has announced her resignation. Riker spoke about her decision to leave during a county meeting on Wednesday morning where attendance for the Garlic Fest and...
Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft
• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
Harborview Medical Center No Longer Turning Away Less Critical Patients
Harborview Medical Center is once again taking and treating all types of patients, after a lack of bed space recently forced the hospital to temporarily divert care to nearby health care facilities. The hospital diverted care for about seven days, sending less sick patients to other area hospitals earlier this...
None Harmed as Toledo School Bus Catches Fire Tuesday
A Toledo School District bus caught fire on Classe Road near Ethel on Tuesday afternoon, with the fire destroying the vehicle but leaving all people involved unharmed. After finishing the rounds dropping off children from school Tuesday, according to a school district post on Facebook, the bus driver was executing a turn around at an approved location when the exhaust at the back of the bus hit dry grass and ignited.
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
Community Calendar: Overdose Awareness Day; Mineral Days; Live Trout Pond
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 30 at Gather Community Services, 727 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 1 to 7 p.m. There will be free screenings, counseling and care coordination for Hepatitis C. Free box lunches, duffle bags and hygiene products will...
Centralia College Student From Chehalis Places at State Public Speaking Championship
Lyndi Klacik didn’t expect to compete at the Washington’s community college state championship for public speaking, but on Saturday, July 23, that’s exactly where she found herself. Raised in Chehalis, Klacik, 17, was homeschooled and hadn’t set foot in a school until she began attending Centralia College...
New ‘Lucky ‘N Lawless’ Bakery Owners Celebrate Opening With Ribbon-Cutting
Pam Kaiser was all smiles on Friday as friends and community members embraced her at the ribbon-cutting for her new bakery. Put on by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, the event was attended by community members ranging from members of the chamber to Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum. For Kaiser, the...
Sirens: Vehicle Prowls; Shoplifting; Assaults
• At 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 26, a vehicle reported stolen out of Chehalis earlier that day was recovered in the 100 block of East Hanson Street. • An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just after 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 26. •...
Robbins’ Brace Paces Blazers Past SPSCC
Led by Centralia High School graduate Hannah Robbins and another goal from Felicity Grande, the Centralia Community College women’s soccer team defeated South Puget Sound, 3-0, Wednesday night on the road. The Trailblazers got a brace from Robbins, who opened up the scoring in the first half to help...
Classic Cars Line the Streets of Downtown Centralia During Saturday Car Show
With their wax applied and chrome polished, over 300 residents from the Twin Cities and from as far away as Tacoma, drove their prized project cars to downtown Centralia on Saturday morning for the return of the Hub City Car Show. Locals lined the streets throughout the morning and afternoon...
Family-Focused Tigers Hope to Rebuild Quickly
Centralia volleyball head coach Marti Smith has been doing this for a long time. She has worked with numerous teams over the years — whether as an assistant or at the helm of the Tigers’ program — but the thing that stands out the most about the 2022 version of Centralia’s volleyball team is how tight-knit the team already is.
