2 class action lawsuits alleging data breach filed against Bloomington company
A Bloomington-based customer engagement agency is the subject of two class action lawsuits that allege the company did not properly notify more than 260,000 people of a data breach in July 2021. Both lawsuits contend the company, Afni, knew of a data breach that month yet waited 12 more months...
Normal electoral board plans to issue written order Tuesday on petition and related challenges
A movement to change Normal's town council from one that is elected on an at-large basis to one that is district-based started with petitions, but could now end in court. David Shestokas, a lesser-known former GOP candidate for Illinois attorney general and the legal counsel for some petition supporters, told reporters if town officials don't accept his legal arguments, he and his clients will head to court in an effort to get the contested referendum question on the ballot.
Normal electoral board finds petition to change town government legally invalid
Backers of a petition aimed at getting a referendum question before Normal voters in November appear headed to court after an electoral board found the petition to be legally invalid. During a brief meeting Tuesday night, Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the three-person electoral board determined the petition — which...
A Woodford County dig site may change our understanding of how Mississippian Native American culture grew
An archaeological dig site in rural Woodford County may change academia's story of the Mississippian Native American culture. "Mississippian" is a broad term used by archaeologists to describe the people who lived in what is today the Midwestern and Southeastern United States around a millennium ago, said Dana Bardolph, Ph.D, an anthropological archaeologist at Northern Illinois University who's working on the dig site near Lowpoint.
Normal library studying options to remove asbestos
The Normal Public Library is trying to decide what to do about asbestos in the old section of the building. Interim Director John Fischer said there are several options, including temporarily moving part of the library and its programs to another site while work to remove the asbestos is done.
Barickman: Political attacks on educators have worsened teacher shortage
A Republican state senator from Bloomington said unfairly blaming educators for the state’s pension problems contributed to what’s become a stubborn teacher shortage. Jason Barickman worked on the bipartisan school-funding overhaul that passed five years ago. He said the next big policy challenge may be bolstering the teaching profession itself.
Access to care, mental health and healthy living top McLean County’s health priorities
A group of health experts has identified three health priorities in McLean County: access to care, behavioral health and healthy eating and active living. In this edition of Sound Health, two members of the steering committee detail what the assessment shows and what health care, schools, social service organizations and others can do to address those priorities, as the community emerges from the COVID pandemic.
Changes coming to Wintergreen addition, including renaming it Weldon Reserve
The owner of a controversial proposed addition to a subdivision in north Normal is making changes to address neighborhood resistance. Fairlawn Capital also is renaming the third addition to the Wintergreen subdivision to Weldon Reserve. Weldon is the middle name of Town of Normal founder Jesse Fell. Fairlawn and one...
Volunteers wanted for the Ground Search and Rescue Team at McLean County EMA
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is looking for volunteers to join the Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) Team. Cathy Beck, director of the McLean County EMA, said the agency has been working closely with its partners in police and fire departments. In addition to emergency responses, the GSAR Team coordinates with these departments to cover large-scale community events.
Computer literacy lags for rural seniors in a digital world
It's getting harder and harder to live in the world without online savvy. Yet there are still people who are not computer literate and some who barely get by because they did not grow up as digital natives. Illinois State University researcher Elizabeth Kosuth said a survey of 800 McLean...
WGLT's My Playlist: Candice Byrd
WGLT's My Playlist is a new recurring series where you get to know a Bloomington-Normal resident by learning what they would put on their life playlist. Each participant in the series gets to compile a playlist that connects with the core of who they are, such as a personal theme song or your love story, and much more.
