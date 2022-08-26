Read full article on original website
Marina Fest Celebrates Sister Bay’s Boating History
When Marina Fest takes over the Sister Bay Marina Labor Day weekend, it may look like just another festival. But its roots run much deeper. “Yes, it’s another fall festival – or the start of the fall festivals – but it’s also a celebration of the end of the boating season,” said Scott Baker, one of the festival’s committee members. “We have a beautiful, 150-slip marina, so this is a way to highlight it.”
Bayside Gets a Facelift
After 100 years on Main Street, the Bayside Tavern was overdue for a facelift. The overhaul of the facade of the Fish Creek watering hole is now complete and meeting rave reviews from customers and casual passersby. On a recent Tuesday morning, a group stopped out front as co-owner and...
Pulse of Philanthropy: Redefining Love in Door County
Central to my father’s definition of love was presence. He was an Army veteran who experienced the burden of command during World War II and Korea. My father trained himself to bury his feelings so the horrors he encountered would not distract him from accomplishing his mission. He became a highly decorated soldier because he made the display of emotions anathema to who he was as a person.
Wild Things: Salmon Schooling for Spawning Run
It’s hard to believe we’re only a month away from the annual salmon-egg harvest at Strawberry Creek. Four weeks is a long time, but death-run Chinooks are already beginning to stage out in Lake Michigan. A few early runners might even check out the Sturgeon Bay canal and harbors at Algoma and Kewaunee. And, although the peak of the run into the Ahnapee and Kewaunee rivers and Strawberry Creek is still weeks away, early to mid-September is prime time to cast spoons, spawn and stickbaits off the piers for a shot at the freshest fish with the highest-quality flesh.
Ephraim’s Historical Buildings Focus of Tour
Roots of Our Village history tours will highlight Ephraim’s historical buildings and describe how Norwegian immigrants established the village. The tours are set for Sept. 15, Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, all 1-2:15 pm, and advance registration is required at ephraim.org. The tours are free, but donations are appreciated.
UPMATTERS
ATV/UTV causes $25k+ in damages to northern Wisconsin golf course, trail closed down
PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A trail in Pembine is closed after a UTV/ATV rider apparently went off the trail and caused over $25,000 in damages to a local golf course. The Pemenee River Riders Snowmobile & ATV/UTV Club posted on its Facebook page about some recent damage that happened to the Green Acres Golf Course. A rider apparently went off the trail and did over $10,000 in damages to the greens.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Crivitz, WI USA
My husband and I were exploring our tenth Marinette County waterfall at Veteran’s Memorial Park when I noticed some cloth hanging from a low branch of a small tree. Initially I supposed it was a Native American prayer cloth, but my husband inspected it more closely and found it was a heart that needed a home. How sweet of the quilter to sneak a bright spot into our day. Thank you, whoever you are!
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Obituary: James P. Jordan
James P. Jordan died suddenly on Thursday, August 24, 2022 at the age of 64. He was a giant, not only in physical stature, but in spirit too. He cast his net wide in life, and he lived. The eldest son of James and Karen Jordan, Jimmer hailed from Ishpeming,...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
Obituary: Shirley Ann (Peterson) Brandt
Shirley Ann Brandt, age 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Trempealeau County HealthCare Center in Whitehall, Wisconsin. She was born August 9, 1936 in Sturgeon Bay, third youngest of fourteen to Hans and Mary (Burlo) Peterson. Shirley’s mother passed when she was just six years old and her father passed when she was 15, leaving her to be raised by her older siblings. She did her schooling at Sturgeon Bay High School. Shirley worked as a housekeeper at Bridgeport Resort for many years until she retired. On May 26, 1955, Shirley married James Joseph Brandt and together, they raised their five children. Having lost her parents at such a young age, family meant everything to her. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures – spending quality time with her loved ones, friends, nature, animals, resale shopping and traveling with her daughters on girl’s weekend getaways. One of her favorite traveling pleasures was touring the Elvis Presley Estate in Tennessee. In her younger years, Shirley would plant vegetables and can them. She always made homemade soups, pies, and fudge at Christmas time.
Obituary: Mark Robert Schneider
Mark Robert Schneider, 62, of Sturgeon Bay, died Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born June 14, 1960 in Milwaukee, the youngest of three boys born to the late Chester Clayton Schneider Jr. and Joan May (Miller) Schneider. Growing up, the Schneider family sailed the Great Lakes and beyond – a passion handed down and respected by the next generation. Mark graduated from Southern Door High School in 1978 and was most recently employed at HATCO. He was an accomplished author and wrote about his life and troubles that he faced throughout.
Obituary: Susan Kennelly (née Geier)
Susan Kennelly (née Geier) died on August 19, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her. Susan was a creative, curious, and compassionate woman who was loved by so many. She was an incredible mother to Martin and Julia, and she is survived by her devoted Sheltie Maude, husband Jack, sister Karen, and brother Jon. Susan was passionate about so many things including animals, music, and food. She was a talented, multi-medium artist who sold her works in many stores in Chicago and Door County, WI. She will be remembered for her annual craft fair which she organized and hosted in her home for many years. She was the person to call in the neighborhood for help with lost and found animals, and she provided a loving home to many stray animals. Susan loved spending time in Door County, WI, where she walked her dogs in the woods, collected rocks to paint, and spent cherished time with her family. She had a beautiful soul and inner light which shone on so many. She was taken too soon and will be profoundly missed. Memorial details to come via Facebook.
Brooke Strege Runs Away with Chief K Girls Title
Brooke Strege was alone in front Aug. 25 when she won the girls race of the Chief Kahquados Invitational held in Fish Creek. The Southern Door senior completed the 5,000-meter course in 21 minutes, 4 seconds – 22 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, Luxemburg-Casco junior Madilyn Bevins. Three...
doorcountydailynews.com
Highway 57 blocked in Jacksonport for a second time
This story has been updated to reflect that Tuesday's road closure is related to pulling a vehicle out of the woods from Monday's crash. It also reflects that the crash report has not been completed as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. For the second time in just over 12 hours, you...
Man Charged With OWI-Homicide Following Fatal Door County Crash
41 pedestrians have been killed in Wisconsin by vehicles this year. A 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle following what’s being described as a hit-and-run accident that happened Saturday on Gordon Road/County BB in Sevastopol. Joshua J. Gann appeared in...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
Obituary: Shawn A. Martinson
Shawn Andrew Martinson, 50, Sturgeon Bay died at his home on August 30, 2022. He was born January 16, 1972, in Milwaukee to Richard and Linda (Larson) Martinson. He enjoyed cooking, campfires, playing cribbage, visiting with friends, and helping people. Survivors include his mother, Linda Sewell; three brothers, Paul Martinson,...
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Vikings Pound Pioneers in Eight-player Opener, 42-6
Rylan Caldecott scored three second-quarter touchdowns Aug. 26 when Gibraltar opened the eight-player football season at Fish Creek with a 42-6 non-conference victory over Sevastopol. Giuseppe Mercier’s three-yard touchdown run got the Vikings on the scoreboard 3:02 after the opening kickoff to cap off an 80-yard drive. Gibraltar extended...
