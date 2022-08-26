Read full article on original website
Wild Things: Salmon Schooling for Spawning Run
It’s hard to believe we’re only a month away from the annual salmon-egg harvest at Strawberry Creek. Four weeks is a long time, but death-run Chinooks are already beginning to stage out in Lake Michigan. A few early runners might even check out the Sturgeon Bay canal and harbors at Algoma and Kewaunee. And, although the peak of the run into the Ahnapee and Kewaunee rivers and Strawberry Creek is still weeks away, early to mid-September is prime time to cast spoons, spawn and stickbaits off the piers for a shot at the freshest fish with the highest-quality flesh.
Brooke Strege Runs Away with Chief K Girls Title
Brooke Strege was alone in front Aug. 25 when she won the girls race of the Chief Kahquados Invitational held in Fish Creek. The Southern Door senior completed the 5,000-meter course in 21 minutes, 4 seconds – 22 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, Luxemburg-Casco junior Madilyn Bevins. Three...
‘8142 Review’ Now Available Locally
The 8142 Review is a literary journal that contains the winning submissions to the annual Hal Prize: the Peninsula Pulse’s fiction, nonfiction, poetry and photography contest, held in partnership with Write On, Door County and Peninsula School of Art. From 874 contest submissions, a panel of judges selected the...
Obituary: Shawn A. Martinson
Shawn Andrew Martinson, 50, Sturgeon Bay died at his home on August 30, 2022. He was born January 16, 1972, in Milwaukee to Richard and Linda (Larson) Martinson. He enjoyed cooking, campfires, playing cribbage, visiting with friends, and helping people. Survivors include his mother, Linda Sewell; three brothers, Paul Martinson,...
Pulse of Philanthropy: Redefining Love in Door County
Central to my father’s definition of love was presence. He was an Army veteran who experienced the burden of command during World War II and Korea. My father trained himself to bury his feelings so the horrors he encountered would not distract him from accomplishing his mission. He became a highly decorated soldier because he made the display of emotions anathema to who he was as a person.
Marina Fest Celebrates Sister Bay’s Boating History
When Marina Fest takes over the Sister Bay Marina Labor Day weekend, it may look like just another festival. But its roots run much deeper. “Yes, it’s another fall festival – or the start of the fall festivals – but it’s also a celebration of the end of the boating season,” said Scott Baker, one of the festival’s committee members. “We have a beautiful, 150-slip marina, so this is a way to highlight it.”
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Vikings Pound Pioneers in Eight-player Opener, 42-6
Rylan Caldecott scored three second-quarter touchdowns Aug. 26 when Gibraltar opened the eight-player football season at Fish Creek with a 42-6 non-conference victory over Sevastopol. Giuseppe Mercier’s three-yard touchdown run got the Vikings on the scoreboard 3:02 after the opening kickoff to cap off an 80-yard drive. Gibraltar extended...
Bayside Gets a Facelift
After 100 years on Main Street, the Bayside Tavern was overdue for a facelift. The overhaul of the facade of the Fish Creek watering hole is now complete and meeting rave reviews from customers and casual passersby. On a recent Tuesday morning, a group stopped out front as co-owner and...
Travel to the Past with Cemetery Walk
After a two-year hiatus, the Ephraim Moravian Cemetery’s Dearly Departed Cemetery Walk will return Sept. 12 for tours at 1 pm and 2 pm. The tours will feature three people who were important parts of Ephraim’s history talking about their lives in the community, and appropriately costumed local citizens will portray them: Linda Carey will portray Adeline Seiler Crum; Angela Sherman will be Bernice Koehler; and B.D. Thorp will portray his ancestor Ivan Lloyd Thorp.
Obituary: Mark Robert Schneider
Mark Robert Schneider, 62, of Sturgeon Bay, died Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born June 14, 1960 in Milwaukee, the youngest of three boys born to the late Chester Clayton Schneider Jr. and Joan May (Miller) Schneider. Growing up, the Schneider family sailed the Great Lakes and beyond – a passion handed down and respected by the next generation. Mark graduated from Southern Door High School in 1978 and was most recently employed at HATCO. He was an accomplished author and wrote about his life and troubles that he faced throughout.
Obituary: Lyle Elliott Spearo
Lyle Elliott Spearo, 69, of Sister Bay, died in the comfort of his home early Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 with his family at his side. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Bunny (Jeanette Marie Yurkew) of Sister Bay, with whom he was blessed to share almost 47 years of marriage with; two sons, Phillip (Rachel) Spearo of Pewaukee and Jesse (Lisa) Spearo, of Naples, FL; four grandchildren, Ellison and Brynn Spearo, and Croix and Dashiell Spearo; mother, Kathryn Ann Spearo of Sister Bay; sister Lana (Kevin Hall) of Ephraim; siblings-in-law, Theresa (Mike) Richardson of AZ, Barbara (Mike) Pittenger of CA, Michael Yurkew of Madison, and John (Penny) Yurkew of Beloit; nieces and nephews; many cousins; and so many dear friends.
Obituary: Shirley Ann (Peterson) Brandt
Shirley Ann Brandt, age 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Trempealeau County HealthCare Center in Whitehall, Wisconsin. She was born August 9, 1936 in Sturgeon Bay, third youngest of fourteen to Hans and Mary (Burlo) Peterson. Shirley’s mother passed when she was just six years old and her father passed when she was 15, leaving her to be raised by her older siblings. She did her schooling at Sturgeon Bay High School. Shirley worked as a housekeeper at Bridgeport Resort for many years until she retired. On May 26, 1955, Shirley married James Joseph Brandt and together, they raised their five children. Having lost her parents at such a young age, family meant everything to her. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures – spending quality time with her loved ones, friends, nature, animals, resale shopping and traveling with her daughters on girl’s weekend getaways. One of her favorite traveling pleasures was touring the Elvis Presley Estate in Tennessee. In her younger years, Shirley would plant vegetables and can them. She always made homemade soups, pies, and fudge at Christmas time.
Obituary: Susan Kennelly (née Geier)
Susan Kennelly (née Geier) died on August 19, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her. Susan was a creative, curious, and compassionate woman who was loved by so many. She was an incredible mother to Martin and Julia, and she is survived by her devoted Sheltie Maude, husband Jack, sister Karen, and brother Jon. Susan was passionate about so many things including animals, music, and food. She was a talented, multi-medium artist who sold her works in many stores in Chicago and Door County, WI. She will be remembered for her annual craft fair which she organized and hosted in her home for many years. She was the person to call in the neighborhood for help with lost and found animals, and she provided a loving home to many stray animals. Susan loved spending time in Door County, WI, where she walked her dogs in the woods, collected rocks to paint, and spent cherished time with her family. She had a beautiful soul and inner light which shone on so many. She was taken too soon and will be profoundly missed. Memorial details to come via Facebook.
Obituary: James Lloyd Hoehn, MD FACS
James Lloyd Hoehn, MD FACS, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died at home, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 from advanced lung cancer. Jim was born in Madison, WI on August 18, 1941 to Gwendolyn H. Bauman. Shortly after birth, he was adopted by Gwen’s sister, Shirley Jean Bauman Hoehn, and her husband, Henry Gerard Hoehn. Jim was raised in Galena, IL and attended Galena Public Schools through 10th grade. He finished high school at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Fairbault, MN, graduating with the class of 1959. Jim continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (BS) and then the University of Illinois-Chicago (MD and MS). He pursued surgical training at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital (RUSH) in Chicago, IL and Surgical Oncology fellowship training at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Jim was commissioned in the United States Navy in 1966 at the start of his training, deferring active duty until his training was finished. He attained the rank of LCDR USNR and served at Naval Hospital No. 1, Portsmouth, NH as Chief of Surgery and Executive Officer. Jim was honorably discharged from the Navy on June 24, 1974.
Man Charged With OWI-Homicide Following Fatal Door County Crash
41 pedestrians have been killed in Wisconsin by vehicles this year. A 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle following what’s being described as a hit-and-run accident that happened Saturday on Gordon Road/County BB in Sevastopol. Joshua J. Gann appeared in...
