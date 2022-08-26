Man ordered to pay restitution in romance fraud scheme

Homeowner says scammer listed Lawrenceville home for sale on Zillow 02:48

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme in West Virginia has been ordered to pay more than $156,000 in restitution.

Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, also was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Huntington to three years of probation for his March guilty plea to wire fraud.

Court records showed that he received money through wire transfers and checks from at least 14 people, including a woman who believed he was her boyfriend. Ganidekam kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some to others in the United States and overseas.