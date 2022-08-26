ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route 20 flash flooding submerges cars as storms wreak havoc in Central Mass.

By Toni Caushi, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

WORCESTER — Under lightning flashes, a one-person Bobcat excavator scraped the mud and grass Friday afternoon from a notorious stretch of Route 20.

The Bobcat's plow screeched on the concrete as it cleared debris deposited from a flash flood that shut down the east- and westbound lanes under the Grafton Street (Route 122) overpass after torrential rain and poor drainage quickly submerged the busy highway.

Water levels up to four feet engulfed four vehicles, which had to be towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The flooding slowly receded and with help from state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews, both sides of Route 20 were drained by 5 p.m. and the roadway reopened.

No other damage was reported.

Storm to blame for downed trees, fires

Heavy rain descended upon Worcester County as early as 2 p.m., and pounded the city and surrounding towns with blinding showers, wind, thunder and lightning.

In Worcester, a tree had reportedly fallen on a car and there were reports of several downed limbs and branches throughout the city, as well as power outages.

Lightning was to blame for a house fire on Rayburn Drive in Millbury, after the homeowner said he saw a bolt strike his home.

In Leicester, an senior housing complex off Main Street caught fire and went to two alarms, evacuating residents.

While the blaze occurred as storms were passing through the area, its cause remains under investigation.

As of Saturday morning, National Grid reported on its online outage map that nearly 100 Leicester customers were still without power.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Route 20 flash flooding submerges cars as storms wreak havoc in Central Mass.

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

