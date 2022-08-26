Read full article on original website
Reproductive Rights: What Can We Actually Expect From Fordham?
The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in June, and many universities, religious and secular alike, issued statements in response. But Fordham’s administration stayed quiet. For students who don’t check their school email in the summer, or who haven’t been closely following reproductive rights news, the lack of a...
Fordham Appoints New Dean of Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
As a new school year begins, Fordham is welcoming a new dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences (GSAS). Ann Gaylin, Ph.D., was appointed as the GSAS dean on July 5, following the passing of former dean Tyler Stovall, Ph.D., in December of last year. “I wanted to...
Fordham Community Responds to Roe Reversal
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on June 24 to overrule the precedent set by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey determined that abortions are no longer a constitutional right, leaving the decision to permit or deny abortions to individual states and their constitutions. Abortion access is protected in New York, but following the decision, different forms of abortion bans and restrictions immediately challenged access to abortion rights in other states.
Don’t Be Afraid To Move to the City
I underwent a significant change of scenery when I began my first year at Fordham. In 2021, I left the comfort of home in Northern California and embraced the unfamiliarity of New York with equal parts fear and excitement. For many Fordham Lincoln Center students, adjusting to Manhattan, one of...
Fordham’s Best Dorm, McKeon Hall
Atop Fordham’s law school sits one of the most notable features of Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus: McKeon Hall. The first-year dorm is a very high contemporary building with large windows that provide amazing views. Not only does it make for excellent photos, but McKeon Hall is what most resident students first call home at Lincoln Center.
House Hunting in New York City: A Definitive Guide
After seeing a $9,000 charge on my e-bill for the fall 2021 semester, I knew immediately that I wanted to live off campus the following school year. Paying almost $2,600 per month (for each of the three and a half months a semester that students are allowed to live in McMahon Hall) and still having to share a bedroom and live with five other people seemed ridiculous. This thought process is not uncommon, as half of all Lincoln Center students choose to live off campus.
ICCS Held In Person for First Time Since 2019
Fordham University, in collaboration with the FBI, hosted its annual International Conference on Cyber Security (ICCS) on July 18-20. The convention was created by Anthony Ferrante, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences ’04, and his mentor, Clavius Distinguished Professor Frank Hsu of the Department of Computer and Information Sciences, in 2009 after Ferrante joined the FBI and worked on a case that involved a terrorist cell using advanced technologies to plan an attack against the U.S.
Alison Leiby’s ‘Oh God, A Show About Abortion’ Resonates With Audiences
“Oh God, A Show About Abortion” is not your traditional stand-up. It is a one-woman political comedy that follows the abortion story of Alison Leiby, a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian, who touched on the stigma surrounding womanhood and motherhood. The show also discussed the lack of equality in health care access and the social and political weight placed on the abortion debate in America.
