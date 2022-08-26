Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute CorporatismOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Related
Reproductive Rights: What Can We Actually Expect From Fordham?
The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in June, and many universities, religious and secular alike, issued statements in response. But Fordham’s administration stayed quiet. For students who don’t check their school email in the summer, or who haven’t been closely following reproductive rights news, the lack of a...
Fordham Community Responds to Roe Reversal
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on June 24 to overrule the precedent set by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey determined that abortions are no longer a constitutional right, leaving the decision to permit or deny abortions to individual states and their constitutions. Abortion access is protected in New York, but following the decision, different forms of abortion bans and restrictions immediately challenged access to abortion rights in other states.
Sudoku: August 26, 2022
Irene Hao (she/they), FCLC ’25, is the fun & games editor at The Observer. Born and raised in New York City, she is undecided on her major and on the pre-law track. When not in The Observer’s office, Irene spends her time playing games and hanging out at Argo, drinking (and spilling) tea with her friends, watching Netflix, windowshopping and grabbing free food from school events.
ICCS Held In Person for First Time Since 2019
Fordham University, in collaboration with the FBI, hosted its annual International Conference on Cyber Security (ICCS) on July 18-20. The convention was created by Anthony Ferrante, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences ’04, and his mentor, Clavius Distinguished Professor Frank Hsu of the Department of Computer and Information Sciences, in 2009 after Ferrante joined the FBI and worked on a case that involved a terrorist cell using advanced technologies to plan an attack against the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New President Welcomed Across Campuses
Over the summer, Fordham hosted a coffee reception at both the Rose Hill and Lincoln Center campuses to welcome Fordham University’s 33rd President Tania Tetlow, J.D. These welcome events were some of the university’s community members’ first times meeting the new president in person, as she was finishing her term as Loyola University New Orleans’ president prior to assuming office on July 1.
Alison Leiby’s ‘Oh God, A Show About Abortion’ Resonates With Audiences
“Oh God, A Show About Abortion” is not your traditional stand-up. It is a one-woman political comedy that follows the abortion story of Alison Leiby, a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian, who touched on the stigma surrounding womanhood and motherhood. The show also discussed the lack of equality in health care access and the social and political weight placed on the abortion debate in America.
House Hunting in New York City: A Definitive Guide
After seeing a $9,000 charge on my e-bill for the fall 2021 semester, I knew immediately that I wanted to live off campus the following school year. Paying almost $2,600 per month (for each of the three and a half months a semester that students are allowed to live in McMahon Hall) and still having to share a bedroom and live with five other people seemed ridiculous. This thought process is not uncommon, as half of all Lincoln Center students choose to live off campus.
Fordham’s Best Dorm, McKeon Hall
Atop Fordham’s law school sits one of the most notable features of Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus: McKeon Hall. The first-year dorm is a very high contemporary building with large windows that provide amazing views. Not only does it make for excellent photos, but McKeon Hall is what most resident students first call home at Lincoln Center.
The Fordham Observer
New York City, NY
427
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT
The Observer is the award-winning student newspaper based at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan. Follow for coverage of news, arts, sports, photos, videos, opinions, and more.https://fordhamobserver.com/
Comments / 0