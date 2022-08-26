News Digest: Final Concert in the Park | Pleasanton recruiting for commission seats | Tri-Valley Hazard Mitigation Plan survey

Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
Does the future of Seguin call for a hotel and convention space?
(Seguin) — Does Seguin need a new convention space? The Seguin City Council has approved the hiring of a consultant to conduct a needs assessment and a feasibility study for a hotel and conference center in Seguin. Seguin Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kyle Kramm says the firm will...
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
PLANetizen
San Antonio Considering Major Development Code Overhaul
San Antonio has spent the year considering 193 amendments to its unified development code, with a City Council committee hearing on the changes held last week and a full council vote expected in October. “On Thursday, the committee learned that of all proposed changes, city staff only recommended two be...
San Antonio city staff propose change in CPS Energy bill credit plan to target low-income customers
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio city staff are adjusting its plan to disburse $50 million in CPS Energy revenue back to customers. On Tuesday during a city budget work session, staff presented a revised plan that would still give the $50 million back to customers. The revised plan would...
KSAT 12
Program pays panhandlers to clean parks, connects them with resources
Some cities around the U.S. are paying panhandlers to clean parks instead of standing on street corners and connecting them with resources. Lindsay Cates, a senior planner for homelessness services in Oklahoma City, said the idea to offer a day of paid work to panhandlers came from public outcry after the increased visibility of panhandlers in the area.
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
KSAT 12
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect accused in consignment shop burglaries
San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused in several consignment shop burglaries in San Antonio and other nearby cities. Police said the suspect targets high-end handbags, and he also hit up shops in Olmos Park, Castle Hills and Selma. The man may have a fresh cut on his...
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location
Get your taste buds ready: Burger Boy’s sixth location in the San Antonio area is opening August 31 in Live Oak. The new restaurant is at 8060 Pat Booker Rd., between Loop 1604 and I-35. It’ll be open 10:30 am-11 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 am-midnight Friday and Saturday. Dine-in and drive-thru options are available.
KENS 5
Northside ISD parent expresses safety concerns over children learning in portable classroom
SAN ANTONIO — Mohammad and his wife were looking forward to the first day of school for their children at Howsman Elementary. But the family expressed safety concerns once they learned their second grader would be learning inside a portable classroom. “This is not just a concern for my...
mysoutex.com
County prepares for major flooding
Preparations were underway this week in Live Oak County to deal with a potential flooding of the Nueces River based on a forecast issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Office in Corpus Christi. For the river, the flood stage is considered 25 feet....
San Antonio's animal care services takes in goat found roaming yard
ACS has goats, pigs and chickens. Oh, my!
news4sanantonio.com
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
KENS 5
Car safes built to deter thieves are in high demand, local business says
SAN ANTONIO — Console safes are in high demand, according to staff at Lock'er Down. The local security system supplier, located on San Antonio's north side, told KENS 5 their sales are on the rise as thieves continue to target vehicles in San Antonio. We decided to look into...
paisano-online.com
Public pantry providing for the people
Food insecurity is an ever-increasing issue within the United States. Approximately 10.5% of U.S. households were food insecure in 2020, 22.5% of all children in Texas faced food insecurity at some point and one in four children in Bexar County are unsure of when they are having their next meal.
KENS 5
Rain chances expected in San Antonio all week | KENS 5 Forecast
Localized flooding could become an issue. Tropical activity should increase significantly through the end of September.
KTSA
Man kicks down door at Leon Valley apartment, shoots resident several times
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Leon Valley resident is clinging to life after someone broke into his apartment and shot him several times. At around 10 P.M. Sunday, a man wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans kicked in a door to one of the units at the Vista del Rey Apartments on Evers Road.
seguintoday.com
Walmart reopens in Seguin with a new, multi-million-dollar improved look
(Seguin) — After just 90 days, the Seguin Walmart store on Friday was able to celebrate its second-best day ever. Its original best day was back in June of 1995, when the store opened the doors to its current location. Now, 27 years later, Walmart is celebrating a re-grand opening brining the store up to par with all its other newer locations.
San Antonio woman arrested for fatal hit and run crash back in January
SAN ANTONIO — Seven months after a hit and run accident that killed a father of four, a San Antonio woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the case. In January, 30-year-old Mariano Lugo was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and killed. This week, San...
