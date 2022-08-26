ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

98.7 WFGR

Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?

Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
The Muskegon County Latino Festival - Hackley Park Sept 10th

It's time to celebrate the heritage and culture of the Latino Community in Muskegon and after an amazing launch in 2019 and of course a "siesta" in 2020 and 2021 like the rest of the world got, 2022 is time for one and all to experience the rich tastes and ample amount of festive fun and abundance of love in Muskegon who's ancestry is from Mexico and South America.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?

Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Chalkbeat

Michigan’s child care crisis worse than estimated

It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child.None of the children had life jackets or...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Allegan zip line expanding at new location

Plans are in the works for a new zipping and soaring experience in Allegan. Allegan Event, Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course, is moving its zip line from Riverfront Park in Allegan to its outdoor center about a mile away. Centrally located 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo, the indoor and outdoor event center, located at 439 River St., draws thousands of people to the city each year.
ALLEGAN, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
