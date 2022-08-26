Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
Kids Food Basket kicks off Brown Bag Decoration Month with Battle of the Bags
20 years and so many more to go -- Kids Food Basket continues their mission to keep kids fed in West Michigan
Fully-restored vintage '50s diner to host grand opening in Muskegon Thursday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bust out the poodle skirts, leather jackets and pomade because a fully-restored, historic ‘50s diner will make its big debut in Muskegon Thursday. 13 ON YOUR SIDE got a sneak peek of the vintage space Wednesday morning. We followed along last November as Pal’s Diner...
mibiz.com
GR nonprofits to redevelop former industrial site with housing, offices, ‘tiny home’ community
GRAND RAPIDS — A pair of Grand Rapids nonprofits plan to redevelop a vacant furniture manufacturing building on the city’s south side into housing and office space and also construct an onsite tiny home community. Mel Trotter Ministries and Next Step of West Michigan — which merged in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muskegonchannel.com
The Muskegon County Latino Festival - Hackley Park Sept 10th
It's time to celebrate the heritage and culture of the Latino Community in Muskegon and after an amazing launch in 2019 and of course a "siesta" in 2020 and 2021 like the rest of the world got, 2022 is time for one and all to experience the rich tastes and ample amount of festive fun and abundance of love in Muskegon who's ancestry is from Mexico and South America.
Fox17
Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
Grand Rapids Fire Department announces Fire Cadet Program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) is hoping to attract new firefighters through a new Fire Cadet Program. The program will give youth in the greater Grand Rapids area a path to becoming a firefighter for the city. The Fire Cadet Program was approved by...
Robinette's unveils new corn maze design honoring their roots
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each year, the folks at Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery set out to do something different for their corn maze, but this year they are doing something a bit more familiar. Their corn has been laid out in the pattern of something that they know all too well — a giant apple!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?
Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
Guess the West Michigan city named 'best city to visit with your dog'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's a big day for lakeshore dog parents. According to a list published by Livability, Muskegon is the best city to take your dog in Michigan. The list names a city in each state where there's plenty of activities for our four-legged friends. Here's the places...
Muskegon formally swears-in new director of public safety
MUSKEGON, Mich. — There’s a new top cop in the City of Muskegon. The city formally administered the oath of office to its new director of public safety, Timothy Kozal, Monday. “I'm very proud, very humbled to be offered this position,” Kozal said. The incoming director’s family...
Michigan’s child care crisis worse than estimated
It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child.None of the children had life jackets or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
Step inside the tiny homes hotel that soon will give Muskegon visitors a unique lodging choice
MUSKEGON, MI – An “oasis” of tiny homes for tourists to stay in could help kick start Muskegon’s Lakeside district, the perfect location for visitors to explore, according to the owner of the “Tiny Digs” hotel. The 10 tiny homes will be placed together...
Famous romance author contributes to campaign to keep Jamestown Patmos Public Library open
JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In August, a group of concerned citizens succeeded in leading an effort to stop a millage proposal from passing that would have funded Jamestown Township's Patmos Library. The group spearheaded the effort against the millage because of books that were part of a Pride...
Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
Muskegon firefighters rescue bird from tree
Muskegon firefighters say a pet Macaw tried testing its flying abilities at Pere Marquette Beach and wasn’t able to get back down.
Multiple purse snatchings reported in Grand Rapids area, police say
WALKER, Mich. — Another purse snatching at a West Michigan grocery and retail store is just the latest in a string of similar thefts across Greater Grand Rapids. According to the Walker Police Department, the crime happened Monday, Aug. 29 at the Meijer on Wilson Avenue in Standale. Walker...
grmag.com
Allegan zip line expanding at new location
Plans are in the works for a new zipping and soaring experience in Allegan. Allegan Event, Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course, is moving its zip line from Riverfront Park in Allegan to its outdoor center about a mile away. Centrally located 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo, the indoor and outdoor event center, located at 439 River St., draws thousands of people to the city each year.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0