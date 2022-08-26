Read full article on original website
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Mateo facility that served residents dish detergent faced complaints in past
The senior living facility where one woman died from a poisoning on Monday has faced multiple complaints from previous residents, according to a complaint investigation report obtained by KRON4.
Young mountain lion shot by police in Northern California dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their...
Oakland police looking for missing teen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
Police seek help in finding man missing for six months
(KRON) — Pinole Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man who has been missing since last December, according to an announcement from the agencies. Henry Meadows, 74, has been missing for more than six months. Police say that Meadows also goes by the nickname Joe, and has ties in Berkeley, Hayward, […]
Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
One Green Planet
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
athleticbusiness.com
AD Allowed to 'Quietly Resign' After Abusing Athlete
A San Francisco high school athletic director who abused a student for years and groomed other minor was allowed to "quietly resign" without facing criminal consequences according to lawsuit filed Friday. The complaint alleges that George Washington High School athletic director abused a female student from 2012 to 2016, while...
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
9-year-old boy shot in incident that saw car riddled with bullets in overnight Oakland shooting
OAKLAND (KRON) -A 9-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in an overnight shooting that occurred on Interstate 580 in Oakland. The boy was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the shooting, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. A female driver also suffered non-life threatening injuries. […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
Warden-led 'rape culture' targeted most vulnerable at Dublin prison
New information is emerging about the “rape culture” at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, where the most vulnerable were allegedly singled out for abuse.
Man charged with hate crime for Fremont Taco Bell rant
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Union City man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a religiously-charged rant at a Taco Bell, the Fremont Police Department said Monday. Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City was charged after a video showed a man shouting at another man in a Fremont Taco Bell on […]
They protested on the Golden Gate Bridge. Then California cops issued an odd citation.
Tim Huey said he and other protesters were cited for having a "mental/emotional condition."
Woman dead after residents served dishwashing liquid at California senior living facility
Three residents of an assisted living facility were mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice and one has since passed away, KRON4 has learned.
Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested
(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Accused of Installing Hidden Cameras in Walnut Creek Starbucks Appears in Court
The man accused of hiding cameras inside a Walnut Creek Starbucks made his first court appearance Tuesday to face more than 80 felony and misdemeanor charges. Steven Novelli, 54, appeared in a Martinez courtroom for the first time since being arrested last week. He's accused of installing hidden cameras inside...
Middle schooler shot by 12-year-old at Bay Area school, police say
The student is reportedly in stable condition.
msn.com
Law enforcement drama could shape Contra Costa County supervisor race
Voters in a largely suburban swath of Contra Costa County will pick their next supervisor this November between two candidates whose resumes boast longstanding ties to Bay Area police agencies. Pleasant Hill City Councilman Ken Carlson, who led all candidates in the June primary election, was a police officer in...
