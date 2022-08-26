ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland police looking for missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police seek help in finding man missing for six months

(KRON) — Pinole Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man who has been missing since last December, according to an announcement from the agencies. Henry Meadows, 74, has been missing for more than six months. Police say that Meadows also goes by the nickname Joe, and has ties in Berkeley, Hayward, […]
PINOLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
City
Pleasanton, CA
City
Chowchilla, CA
City
Fresno, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
One Green Planet

Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead

This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
athleticbusiness.com

AD Allowed to 'Quietly Resign' After Abusing Athlete

A San Francisco high school athletic director who abused a student for years and groomed other minor was allowed to "quietly resign" without facing criminal consequences according to lawsuit filed Friday. The complaint alleges that George Washington High School athletic director abused a female student from 2012 to 2016, while...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The News#Foothill High School
KRON4 News

Man charged with hate crime for Fremont Taco Bell rant

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Union City man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a religiously-charged rant at a Taco Bell, the Fremont Police Department said Monday. Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City was charged after a video showed a man shouting at another man in a Fremont Taco Bell on […]
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Social Media
KRON4 News

Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested

(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy