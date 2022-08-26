INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a man in custody after a shootout in a bar’s parking lot left a woman dead. The bar was forced to close shortly after the shooting. The shooting happened on April 2, just after 2 a.m. Surveillance video from a nearby store captured the shootout. It shows two men shooting at one another while ducking behind cars as patrons run for their lives. The shooters eventually fled the scene before cops arrived minutes later.

