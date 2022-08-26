Read full article on original website
Carmel may get its first Chick-fil-A restaurant
CARMEL, Ind. — Chick-fil-A is coming to Carmel. The next planned location for the well-known chicken sandwich chain would replace the home of a burger restaurant. According to documents filed with the city of Carmel last week, the restaurant is planned to be built on an almost 2-acre parcel at the northeast corner of U.S. 421 (Michigan Road) and West 99th Street.
Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools. Eight buses, fencing and a playground was all damaged sometime late Saturday night into Sunday morning. “My reaction was, ‘How did...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Carmel 89-year-old
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man from Carmel. According to the Carmel Police Department, Jack Hufford was last seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Carmel. He is believed to be driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate SUO805.
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in...
Monticello man in critical condition after tree falls on truck during storm
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Monticello man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a tree fell on his truck during Monday’s storms. At about 4:15 p.m. Monday, authorities were called to the 9500 block of State Road 25 in Fulton County. Indiana State Police said...
Tippecanoe Co. Sheriff releases images in bus vandalism, asks public to identify
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office has released two images in an attempt to identify those responsible for a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools. The images show a group of people and a vehicle they are trying to find....
Vandals hit Kokomo playground, police investigating several crimes in Indian Heights neighborhood
KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman....
Police: Suspect punched pastor in face and assaulted officer and K9 in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 31-year-old Plainfield man is under arrest and facing a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he committed a series of crimes Tuesday night. According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 hang up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center...
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside JD’s Pub
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a man in custody after a shootout in a bar’s parking lot left a woman dead. The bar was forced to close shortly after the shooting. The shooting happened on April 2, just after 2 a.m. Surveillance video from a nearby store captured the shootout. It shows two men shooting at one another while ducking behind cars as patrons run for their lives. The shooters eventually fled the scene before cops arrived minutes later.
Westfield man accused of hitting street department worker in head with gun, yelling slur during ‘road rage’ incident
WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Westfield man is accused of yelling expletives and a slur during a “road rage” incident directed at a street department worker who asked him to slow down. The worker needed treatment at the emergency room after being hit twice in the head with...
Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for unlawful firearm possession after January standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a 10-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a standoff incident in which he shot at IMPD officers. Court documents show the Marion County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve an...
