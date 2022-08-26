ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Carmel may get its first Chick-fil-A restaurant

CARMEL, Ind. — Chick-fil-A is coming to Carmel. The next planned location for the well-known chicken sandwich chain would replace the home of a burger restaurant. According to documents filed with the city of Carmel last week, the restaurant is planned to be built on an almost 2-acre parcel at the northeast corner of U.S. 421 (Michigan Road) and West 99th Street.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools. Eight buses, fencing and a playground was all damaged sometime late Saturday night into Sunday morning. “My reaction was, ‘How did...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing Carmel 89-year-old

CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man from Carmel. According to the Carmel Police Department, Jack Hufford was last seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Carmel. He is believed to be driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate SUO805.
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Purdue University#Episodes#Oral Cancer
cbs4indy.com

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman....
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside JD’s Pub

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a man in custody after a shootout in a bar’s parking lot left a woman dead. The bar was forced to close shortly after the shooting. The shooting happened on April 2, just after 2 a.m. Surveillance video from a nearby store captured the shootout. It shows two men shooting at one another while ducking behind cars as patrons run for their lives. The shooters eventually fled the scene before cops arrived minutes later.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast

Comments / 0

Community Policy