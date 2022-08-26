ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 5

Justice for all
3d ago

Don't worry The District Attorney will never catch up on her mess. D.A.. has no priority on any cases cause they don't know what there doing. Sad but true lack of leadership 😔.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Texas State Guard ousted from farmworkers’ center

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Carlos Marentes has been a farmworkers’ rights leader for more than three decades and an outspoken critic of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial Operation Lone Star. He believes the governor is using the law enforcement initiative along the Texas-Mexico border to...
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

El Paso police down hundreds of officers impacting response times

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response time. EPPD tells CBS4 they have about 1,000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso. The...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend

From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Society
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
El Paso, TX
Society
El Paso County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
County
El Paso County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
93.1 KISS FM

One of the Most Congested Roadways in Texas Is in East El Paso

If you ever found yourself feeling like getting to I-10 from the airport is mostly a case of life in the slow lane your suspicions have been confirmed. The Texas A&M Transportation Institute just released its 2021 rankings of the 100 Most Congested Road Sections in Texas and Airway on El Paso’s eastside made the list.
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

D.A. Yvonne Rosales seeks dismissal of petition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales filing motion on Friday seeking a judge to dismiss the petition to remove her from office. In court documents obtained by KTSM, the D.A. says the court petition was not properly filed because it was not joined by County Attorney Jo Ann Bernal.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Texas Legislature#Protest#Da S Office#Texas Rising
KTSM

Woman gets lien after going to UMC for treatment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Ana Duenez says she went to University Medical Center after she fell and was injured at work. After her hospital visit, she called the hospital regarding her treatment and ended up finding out that she had a lien. “I had a lien, I said wait a minute but […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
kisselpaso.com

8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso

We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Police responds to D.A.’s office accusations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During today’s City Council meeting El Paso Police Department responded to District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office claiming a number of criminal cases were dismissed because EPPD failed to report them to the D.A. In August, the County Jail Magistrate dismissed over 300 cases that were not indicted by the D.A.’s […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Issues Statement on Health

El Paso — Beto O’Rourke released the following update Sunday after becoming sick on Friday:  “After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection. The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest. While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations. I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able. I…
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EPPD investigating suspicious package at northeast school, church

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police said the bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package located at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and School in northeast El Paso. The call came in before 8 a.m. Tuesday on the 10000 block of Pheasant Road near McCombs. Police said the students and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Bomb scare; EPPD clears suspicious package at school and church

UPDATE: According to the Catholic diocese of El Paso, the El Paso Police department has called an all clear at the investigation site. The container’s were not dangerous and consisted of clothes and a statue of St Jude.   Students are safe and school will continue their regular schedule. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fort Bliss officials search for missing soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shemar Messam, a 1st Armored Division Soldier went missing on August 30. According to the Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office, the 21-year-old 1st Armored Division Soldier is still currently missing. His duty status became unknown when he failed to report for duty on August 30, 2022. He was last heard […]
FORT BLISS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy