ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

2 dead in Old National Highway crash and 1 injured

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was left with serious injuries in a two-car crash in Fulton County, authorities say. The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Old National Highway, south of Sullivan Road. A Mitsubishi Galant was reportedly going north on Old...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stockbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Henry County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Stockbridge, GA
Crime & Safety
Henry County, GA
Accidents
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. 11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles. It's unclear at this time...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#North Georgia#Traffic Jam#Traffic Accident
11Alive

Homicide investigation underway at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a homicide along 14th Street Wednesday night. APD said they responded to a call about a person shot at the location. A witness snapped a photo of the active scene, which is a BP gas station at the corner of Atlantic Drive. Police cruisers and crime scene tape is blocking a portion of the parking lot.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
11Alive

Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road: Westbound lanes back open after fiery crash

DUNWOODY, Ga. - All westbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road have reopened after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck Monday afternoon. Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation worked through the night to get traffic back to normal on the important metro Atlanta interstate. Officials say they had to do emergency repaving of the surface along I-285. Inspectors are also checking the structural integrity of the overpass before Ashford-Dunwoody Road can be reopened.
11Alive

Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy