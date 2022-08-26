Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Related
I-285 shut down after tractor-trailer fire in Fulton County
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer fire has all lanes of Interstate 285 blocked Wednesday afternoon near East Point. It happened in the southbound lanes just south of Camp Creek Parkway near Washington Road. This is the third truck crash in metro Atlanta in as many days. On Monday, a beer...
2 lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road to be closed for bridge inspection
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road will close again on Wednesday night for maintenance crews to finish secondary steel beam inspections, Georgia Department of Transportation announced. The lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews need additional time...
Crews investigate water main break along Ashford Dunwoody Road near I-285
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Crews are investigating what caused a water main break along Ashford Dunwoody Road near I-285 Wednesday evening. Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and avoid the area if possible. DeKalb County Watershed Management said it expects repairs to be finished overnight. Officials added...
2 dead in Old National Highway crash and 1 injured
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was left with serious injuries in a two-car crash in Fulton County, authorities say. The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Old National Highway, south of Sullivan Road. A Mitsubishi Galant was reportedly going north on Old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Henry County, GA)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, a semi-truck crashed into a vehicle.
GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. 11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles. It's unclear at this time...
CBS 46
UPDATE: Tractor trailer in I-20 crash was hauling 40,000 pounds of cooking oil
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – All lanes along Interstate 20 in DeKalb County near Turner Hill Road are back open to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash closed one side of the highway for nearly two hours. It was not your typical day on the job for North Carolina truck...
3 People Injured After A Four Vehicle Crash On I-285 (Atlanta, GA)
Authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash on I-285 in Dunwoody that injured three people. An investigation by police revealed that one vehicle went around another that was stopped in traffic, resulting in an initial accident involving three vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homicide investigation underway at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a homicide along 14th Street Wednesday night. APD said they responded to a call about a person shot at the location. A witness snapped a photo of the active scene, which is a BP gas station at the corner of Atlantic Drive. Police cruisers and crime scene tape is blocking a portion of the parking lot.
WXIA 11 Alive
Heavy police presence in DeKalb neighborhood
There's a heavy police presence in a neighborhood on Longwood Court in DeKalb County. 11Alive will continue to update as we learn more.
Part of Highway 42 bridge closed due to tractor trailer fire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor trailer fire has closed part of the Highway 42 bridge in Clayton County Tuesday morning. This is directly over I-675. Right now, there are no details on how the fire started but crews have been working the scene since at least 6 a.m.
All lanes of I-285 back open more than 14 hours after fiery crash that injured 3
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of I-285 are back open after a crash shut down the interstate for over 10 hours and injured three on Monday. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach and Channel 2′s Darryn Moore showed you LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as the westbound lanes reopened around 5 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect deliberately clogged sinks, causing houses to flood, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a suspect they said purposely clogged the kitchen sinks at two locations and turned on the water, causing major flooding. On Aug. 22 and 23 police believe the suspect entered into two unfinished homes and clogged the sinks.
Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
Man hospitalized after car pulled from pond in Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A car was pulled from a pond in Stone Mountain overnight. One person was inside and had to be taken to the hospital, according to DeKalb County Police. That victim is expected to be ok. This all happened around the area of Wood Bend Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
I-285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road: Westbound lanes back open after fiery crash
DUNWOODY, Ga. - All westbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road have reopened after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck Monday afternoon. Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation worked through the night to get traffic back to normal on the important metro Atlanta interstate. Officials say they had to do emergency repaving of the surface along I-285. Inspectors are also checking the structural integrity of the overpass before Ashford-Dunwoody Road can be reopened.
I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road expected to reopen Tuesday morning after fiery crash, GDOT says
ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road. The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound...
Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturns on I-20
ATLANTA — Interstate 20 eastbound was shut down Tuesday afternoon for nearly two hours at Turner Hill Road after a truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturned in in DeKalb County, firefighters said. DeKalb County Police and Fire on the scene and said that multiple vehicles were involved...
Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Fire contained at downtown Atlanta highrise, officials say
ATLANTA — A fire that broke out at a building in downtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon has been contained, officials say. The large black plume of smoke was visible for miles. Landmark Properties, who operates the building, identified it as The Legacy at Centennial, which is set to open in...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1