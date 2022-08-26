Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDAM-TV
MDOT construction work taking place on U.S. 49, Hardy Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in the area of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street Wednesday morning as construction is taking place. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working on sections of the roadway on Hardy Street, and traffic will be switched according to which lane crews will be working on.
impact601.com
New Law: Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC/Mechanical Technicians will need to get state licensure as soon as possible
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- A new law will require more tradesmen in the state of Mississippi to acquire licensure through the Mississippi Board of Contractors. House Bill 1163 (which can be found at https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1163/2022) was sponsored by Republican Representative John Lamar (District 8) as “an act to amend sections 19-5-9 and 21-19-25, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that, regardless of whether a county or municipality has adopted certain construction codes, a county or municipality, as the case may be, shall require permitting as a condition to construction, and that such permits shall contain on their face the contractor’s material purchase certificate number to the extent furnished by the Department of Revenue and the contractor’s license or certificate of responsibility number as required by law” among other related provisions.
WDAM-TV
Business owners meet to discuss MDOT 16th Avenue project
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners along 16th Avenue in Laurel met tonight to discuss how the Mississippi Department of Transportation could potentially affect businesses. Many business owners fear the thought of having to close due to this possibility. “We have business owners who have businesses on 16th Ave who...
WDAM-TV
Hub City organizations collecting water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several groups and organizations in the Pine Belt are collecting water to send to Jackson to help residents get through that city’s water crisis. The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP is taking donations of water at St. James C.M.E. Church on Country Club Road.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg announces Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced on Tuesday its trash pick-up plans ahead of the incoming Labor Day weekend. On Monday, Sept. 5, City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed, according to the city. City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an...
impact601.com
City reminds residents to bring in their garbage cans
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- The City of Laurel would like to remind residents that the city’s code of ordinances does not allow for bins, boxes, crates or any other permanent fixture for street side garbage storage. For example, some homeowners build receptacles that stay at the end of their driveways to put their garbage bags into throughout the week with the expectation that the bags will be picked up on garbage day and the box will stay at the end of the driveway.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Department collecting water for Jackson
In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, many people came out to Moore’s Bike Shop for a candlelight vigil, remembering those who have overdosed. The annual “Brews and Bites” festival is approaching, and tickets are officially on sale. Collecting water for Jackson. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
WDAM-TV
Laurel Block Party rescheduled due to rainfall
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain has been everywhere, and Jones County is no exception. In fact, the City of Laurel is delaying its block party originally scheduled for next weekend, Sept. 10. The new date will be a month later on Oct. 22. The reasoning behind the move is to...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall residents seek change
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people living in Sumrall are looking for answers after seeing an alderman’s controversial social media post. This is the second social media issue to come to light this month. The first involved the suspension of Sumrall police officer, Josh Gandy, for a social media post some residents called politically motivated.
WDAM-TV
City of Ellisville cleans up neglected properties
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville City Council has been working through some housekeeping this month, trying to make the city as beautiful as it has the potential to be. The city council recently notified property owners who have neglected their properties that they must clean up, or the city...
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
WDAM-TV
Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Natural disasters, severe weather and COVID-19 are only a few issues impacting people nationwide and right here in Mississippi. On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg welcomed Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) to Hattiesburg. “There is a solution to the flooding problem in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Wicker....
WDAM-TV
MDOT project along 16th Avenue in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation currently is looking at decreasing the number of crashes along Mississippi 15, also known as 16th avenue in the City of Laurel. According to MDOT, motorists currently are competing for real estate in the middle lane. “We’ve identified that corridor roughly...
WDAM-TV
Part of Old Highway 49 closed for few hours while culvert replaced
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of Old Highway 49 in Covington County is back open tonight after it was closed for a few hours Tuesday so a county crew could replace a culvert. A section of the highway, from Bethel Church Road to Orange Sanford Road, was shut...
WDAM-TV
Greenwood Plaza to offer space for new businesses
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners needing space to grow may find what they are looking for at the Greenwood Plaza. The plaza is a commercial space that is in the process of being renovated. It will be located on Old Highway 11 in the Oak Grove area. Tony...
Healing continues one year after deadly Highway 26 washout in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Tuesday marks one year since Hurricane Ida dumped 14 inches of rain on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The torrential rain caused a washout on High 26 in George County, a 20 foot deep crater in which 10 cars were caught. Three people were killed. We remember the chaos on Aug. […]
WDAM-TV
Center for business development opens
Today, a group of Hattiesburg business leaders focused on empowering, educating, and inspiring the women in their community. Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events. Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events...
WDAM-TV
Guardianship clinic provides help in 13th Chancery Court District
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-four people from across south central Mississippi recently received help with legal guardianships so that children can attend school and receive healthcare benefits. Six attorneys donated their time to reach out to residents living within the 13th Chancery Court District, including those in Covington, Jefferson...
WDAM-TV
State, city officials reflect on lessons learned 17 years after Hurricane Katrina
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday was a beautiful and sunny day in the Pine Belt, but that wasn’t the case on this day 17 years ago. Hurricane Katrina made landfall on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast on August 29, 2005, leaving mass amounts of destruction in its path. Billions of...
WDAM-TV
LMSA hosted active shooter drill Wednesday morning
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, the Laurel School District hosted an active shooter drill at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts. The Laurel Police Department and Emergency Operations took part in the drill, which took place at 8:15 a.m. In less than five minutes of the dispatch, 13...
