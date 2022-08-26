Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $2 million in cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Sedalia water district gets DougCo ARPA moneyMike McKibbinSedalia, CO
State Patrol, transportation department issue Labor Day DUI warningsHeather WillardColorado State
Aurora man convicted, faces new charges after attacking victim during trialHeather WillardAurora, CO
KDVR.com
Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden
If you are looking for something new to do this labor Day Weekend check out the new Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden debuting their new 10,000 square-foot family friendly beer garden in Louisville. Doors open this weekend with tons of food, fun and celebrations.
KDVR.com
Ageless Expressions Medspa
It is the newest treatment at Ageless Expressions MedSpa called Evolve X. It reduces fat and stimulates collagen production getting rid of cellulite and tightening skin, plus it gives you more tone. No other procedure has been able to offer this many benefits at the same time. Plus no downtime, no bruising, no needles. Call 1-844-724-3537 now to book your appointment. They’re located in Littleton and also have a new office in Golden. Or go online to agelessexpressionsmedspa.com.
KDVR.com
E-bike rebate event coming next week
The popularity of electric bikes is growing in the metro area and the next City of Denver E-bike rebate event is Sept. 6.
KDVR.com
Why are so few women applying to be Denver police?
Denver women do not appear to want to be a part of the Denver police department based on application numbers over the last few years. DJ Summers breaks down the trend.
KDVR.com
Heat wave continues on last day of August
DENVER (KDVR) — The monsoon remains finished for the season. High heat is filling the void with widespread temperatures in the 90s. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting low 90s Wednesday through Sunday. This includes a 10% chance of a dry, gusty afternoon thunderstorm across the Front Range on Wednesday.
KDVR.com
Superior Target reopening after Marshall fire
The target heavily damaged in connection to the fire has officially reopened.
KDVR.com
Denver to end homeless hotel program implemented during COVID
Some of Denver's most vulnerable residents have been living in hotels since the COVID pandemic, but more than 100 recently were given notice that will be coming to an end soon. Gabrielle Franklin has more.
KDVR.com
Denver police arrest 3 in Ma Kaing shooting
Denver police gave an update on a shooting that left a mother dead in the East Colfax neighborhood in July.
KDVR.com
Family of murdered Loveland woman want answers
Chantell R. Wilkes, 49, was found dead in a Loveland river on the morning of August 22, 2022. Her brother shares his shock after the tragedy.
KDVR.com
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend shooting
One man was killed in a shooting over the weekend in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Jim Hooley reports.
KDVR.com
Real estate agents focus on real-world situations in self-defense classes
A Denver area real estate agent who has been increasingly concerned with her safety while showing listings to people she has never met decided to learn how to defend herself. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
Affidavit reveals details in grisly Greeley murder
Angie Vega was brutally murdered in Greeley while working. An affidavit for the suspect reveals disturbing details.
KDVR.com
Family, friends remember 22-year-old killed in Greeley
A vigil was hold at NOCO Nutrition to remember and honor Angie Vega who was sexually assaulted and killed on Friday night after her shift. Greg Nieto reports.
KDVR.com
DPD arrest four suspects in stray bullet killing
Denver police have arrested four people in connection with the death of Ma Kaing.
KDVR.com
Family seeks answers after Greeley woman's murder
The family of a woman killed in Greeley on Friday night is speaking out, saying that she was a joy in their lives. Gabby Easterwood.
KDVR.com
Vigil planned for woman killed and left in her car
A woman was assaulted and killed then her body was left in her car in Greeley over the weekend. FOX31's Gabby Easterwood talked to her family ahead of a vigil.
KDVR.com
Judge stops assault rifle ban
Pro-gun groups say this type of ban is unconstitutional.
KDVR.com
Bail not granted for man accused of killing 22-year-old
Marcos Vallejos was denied bail in the first-degree murder case against him for the death of a 22-year-old Greeley woman. Shaul Turner reports.
