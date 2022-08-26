ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Woman arrested for allegedly covering floor of Oregon cannabis dispensary with teriyaki sauce

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sptux_0hX7bB0d00

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after covering the floor of a cannabis dispensary in Newport, Oregon with teriyaki sauce, police say.

According to a news release from the Newport Oregon Police Department, officers were called out to a dispensary after a woman making a purchase took a pack of an unknown sauce and began spreading it over the counter, throwing it at staff.

The woman was identified as Ronnie Marie Deleski, 42, according to KOIN.

“You would think this is where the story ends and the chilling out begins, since dispensaries have customers walk into their establishment every day, make their purchases, smile with anticipation and then leave. But this particular incident had a very different and unexpected ending,” said NOPD.

The staff of the dispensary asked Deleski to stop and leave the store, according to KOIN. Staff tried to escort her out and that was when she reportedly pulled out a bottle of teriyaki sauce from her purse, spraying it all over the floor and room.

NOPD said the woman ran out after the sauce was gone, but she later was located by an officer. She struggled with the officer but was taken into custody. Deleski has been booked on recommended charges of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29

On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Newport, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Newport, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Police identify 3 dead in fatal crash on Oregon coast

Oregon State Police have identified the three victims of Monday’s fatal crash on U.S. 101 south of Lincoln City. The driver and passenger of a Chevrolet Blazer, 31-year-old Matthew Phillips and 30-year-old Christopher Padilla of Otis, were heading southbound when Phillips’ SUV crossed the center line and collided with a Freightliner dump truck driven by Claude Segerson, 69 and also from Otis. All three died at the scene near Gleneden Beach.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
105K+
Followers
127K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy