Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a small field fire North of Pullman Wednesday morning. Whitman County Fire District 11 Volunteers out of Albion and Colfax were initially called to the blaze off Pullman-Albion Road around 11:30. Volunteers quickly put out the flames and were helped by a farmer on a tractor who plowed around the fire. Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman were called in to assist. The fire burned mostly stubble and torched a couple of acres. Farmers are actively harvesting in the area.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO