Spokane, WA

KREM2

Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire crews contain brush fire south of downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire located south of downtown Spokane is now contained. Spokane Fire says crews are currently in mop-up phase. The blaze broke out around W 8th Ave and S Cannon St. No structures are threatened. Crews have also established a perimeter around the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Volunteer Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Field Fire North Of Pullman

Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a small field fire North of Pullman Wednesday morning. Whitman County Fire District 11 Volunteers out of Albion and Colfax were initially called to the blaze off Pullman-Albion Road around 11:30. Volunteers quickly put out the flames and were helped by a farmer on a tractor who plowed around the fire. Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman were called in to assist. The fire burned mostly stubble and torched a couple of acres. Farmers are actively harvesting in the area.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Young black bear spotted in North Spokane neighborhood removed

MEAD, Wash. — After hours of waiting, Washington Fish and Wildlife officers were able to pull the bear from a neighborhood backyard tree in north Spokane on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, who then fell from the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead in vehicle/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police and Fire responded to a fatal car/motorcycle collision on N. Greenacres Rd. & E. Alki Ave Wednesday afternoon. One person died at the scene. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will release details of the crash at a later time. This is a developing story. Check back for more info. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Nationwide Report

2 Teenagers Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane, WA)

Washington State Patrol stated that 2 teenage girls were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to make a turn. Witnesses and troopers on the scene stated that a Lexus being driven by 17-year-old Sydney Stangel was turning left from Trent Avenue and did not yield. The car was then hit by an oncoming dump truck.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crash at 2nd and Maple causes traffic jam

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash at the intersection of Second and Maple in downtown Spokane is causing significant backups. Cars are held up all the way to the Maple Street Bridge. This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone's brakes. The fire burned...
KREM2

Bonner County deputies arrest man for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man on Wednesday for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires in the past two years. 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene of Priest River was arrested for multiple counts of arson after a long investigation. According to the BCSO press release, over the past two years, multiple intentional wildland fires have been set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

West Hills neighbors express outrage with nearby Catholic Charities housing project

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in the West Hills neighborhood of Spokane made it clear that they don’t want the new Catholic Charities housing project in their backyards. The city hosted a town hall meeting with the organization to address questions and concerns about the Catalyst project near the Finch Arboretum. It would provide transitional housing for people living at...
SPOKANE, WA
multihousingnews.com

Berkadia Closes $145M Sale in Washington

The Class B property, Granite Pointe, was built in three phases between 2008 and 2017. Granite Pointe, a 559-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Spokane Valley, Wash., has been sold to an unidentified buyer for $145 million. Berkadia handled the sale of the property at 12707 E. Mansfield Ave. and secured...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3-car crash cleared from Highway 395 near Half Moon Road

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — All lanes of Highway 395 have reopened near Half Moon Road after a crash involving three cars. Injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
