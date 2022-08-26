Mike Davis joined "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the FBI and their recent raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. MIKE DAVIS: So, the Biden Justice Department and the FBI has a pretty bad track record as it relates to President Trump. We’ve seen that they have weaponized and politicized law enforcement repeatedly to get Trump. This was an unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on a former president. The whole legal basis for the raid has been blown apart. They went after Trump, they say he may have violated the Espionage Act. That’s not even possible as the commander in chief he can declassify anything he wants. They say he may have stolen or misused government property under the Presidential Records Act and other statutes.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO