siouxlandnews.com
Local business donates $10k for Western Iowa Tech auditorium remodel
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech received money from a corporate partner to help renovate the campus. MDU Resources Group INC, the parent company of Knife River and Jebro Inc. presented a check for $10,000 to the community college. The money will be used to begin renovations on...
Beyond the Bell issues statement to families still on the after-school care waitlist
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland Beyond the Bell leadership has released a statement after wait-listing over 150 students the day before school started. They say the staff is still working on recruitment to hire and train more staff so that they can serve the overwhelming number of students currently placed on waiting lists.
Woodbury County's new Law Enforcement Center two months behind schedule
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County's new law enforcement center is behind schedule and over budget. Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30th, the media was invited onto the property to see construction updates on the 38-acre site. Almost all the footings are in the ground and pre-cast concrete panels that are...
Officer turnover in Woodbury County may impact the number of inmates held in the new jail
Uncovering issues in the hiring cycle for correctional officers shows that it may have an impact on the new $59 million dollar Woodbury County Jail Facility set to finish construction in August of 2023. Captain Todd Harlow started as a correctional officer over 30 years ago in Woodbury County and...
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Anthony Verzani won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at K & K Quick Corner, 1401 Court St. in Sioux City. He...
Downtown Partners - Sioux City kicks off Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition
Starting Tuesday, August 30th several restaurants in Downtown Sioux City will be offering special lunch prices through Friday, September 2nd. Downtown Partners has been hosting restaurant week for several years to boost the downtown economy, especially after COVID. Throughout Restaurant Week, ten lunch spots will offer a set menu for...
ArtSplash gearing up for 28th edition Labor Day weekend in Downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The ArtSplash festival is Labor Day weekend at the Sioux City Art Center and it's free again this year!. Works from 67 national artists will be for sale at the 28th edition of ArtSplash Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3rd & 4th. There will be a...
Rotary Club builds birthday bags for local kids in Sioux City shelters
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Members of the Sioux City Rotary Club changed up their Monday routine to complete an in-house service project. The club members decided to create "Birthday Bags" for children living in Sioux City shelters. Each member took time to write a personal birthday card to put into the bag.
950 tickets issues through new speed cameras, SCPD ready to move them
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's been about a month since Sioux City Police activated two speed cameras again in the city and you may be surprised at how many people they've caught going over the limit. 950 speed tickets have been given to drivers during the month of August...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
Building collapse in Cherokee County injures five
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — Five people were injured after a structure collapsed in Cherokee County Tuesday. The Cherokee County Sheriffs Office said they received a 911 call regarding a structure that collapsed in Larabee. Police say a building that was being constructed had collapsed while the crew was working...
Child endangerment charges filed against Sioux City man accused of beating his daughter
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — A Sioux City man is facing allegations he beat his 8-year-old daughter last month. 49-year-old Leon Bearshield is charged with child endangerment resulting in injuries. Court documents allege he attacked his daughter on July 6, after she took money from his wallet at her aunt's...
Huge 9th inning by Fargo-Moorhead rains on X's parade
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After both teams exploded offensively in the third inning, scoring 9 combined runs, the X's and RedHawks went back and forth scoring 21 combined runs in their Wednesday matchup. The Explorers lead 10-8 heading into the top of the 9th inning when the RedHawks took...
Second arrest made in Select Mart armed robbery
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in an armed robbery at Select Mart on Floyd Blvd. Police have arrested 25-year-old Shalee Parker of Sioux City and charged her with 1st-degree robbery, prohibited transaction of ownership of pistol and felon in possession of a firearm for her role in an armed robbery at Select Mart back in June.
REPORTERS VS ATHLETES: Dordt Volleyball
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — In the world of sports today just about anyone can be watching a game and say "I could do that". But at Siouxland News, we put that to the test in our Reporters vs Athletes segment. For our August episode our sports team would take on the #24 Dordt University Volleyball team.
