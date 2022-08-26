ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Local business donates $10k for Western Iowa Tech auditorium remodel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech received money from a corporate partner to help renovate the campus. MDU Resources Group INC, the parent company of Knife River and Jebro Inc. presented a check for $10,000 to the community college. The money will be used to begin renovations on...
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Anthony Verzani won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at K & K Quick Corner, 1401 Court St. in Sioux City. He...
siouxlandnews.com

Downtown Partners - Sioux City kicks off Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition

Starting Tuesday, August 30th several restaurants in Downtown Sioux City will be offering special lunch prices through Friday, September 2nd. Downtown Partners has been hosting restaurant week for several years to boost the downtown economy, especially after COVID. Throughout Restaurant Week, ten lunch spots will offer a set menu for...
siouxlandnews.com

Rotary Club builds birthday bags for local kids in Sioux City shelters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Members of the Sioux City Rotary Club changed up their Monday routine to complete an in-house service project. The club members decided to create "Birthday Bags" for children living in Sioux City shelters. Each member took time to write a personal birthday card to put into the bag.
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
siouxlandnews.com

Building collapse in Cherokee County injures five

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — Five people were injured after a structure collapsed in Cherokee County Tuesday. The Cherokee County Sheriffs Office said they received a 911 call regarding a structure that collapsed in Larabee. Police say a building that was being constructed had collapsed while the crew was working...
siouxlandnews.com

Huge 9th inning by Fargo-Moorhead rains on X's parade

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After both teams exploded offensively in the third inning, scoring 9 combined runs, the X's and RedHawks went back and forth scoring 21 combined runs in their Wednesday matchup. The Explorers lead 10-8 heading into the top of the 9th inning when the RedHawks took...
siouxlandnews.com

Second arrest made in Select Mart armed robbery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in an armed robbery at Select Mart on Floyd Blvd. Police have arrested 25-year-old Shalee Parker of Sioux City and charged her with 1st-degree robbery, prohibited transaction of ownership of pistol and felon in possession of a firearm for her role in an armed robbery at Select Mart back in June.
siouxlandnews.com

REPORTERS VS ATHLETES: Dordt Volleyball

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — In the world of sports today just about anyone can be watching a game and say "I could do that". But at Siouxland News, we put that to the test in our Reporters vs Athletes segment. For our August episode our sports team would take on the #24 Dordt University Volleyball team.
