Beaufort County, NC

Local organization aims to cut down on overdose deaths in rural areas

POLLOCKSVILLE, Jones County — Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, in 2020, drug overdoses increased by 40% across the state. The North Carolina Department of Health and Humans Services estimated that 9 North Carolinians die every day from drug...
JONES COUNTY, NC
Organization to hold overdose awareness event

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County's Hope (Heroin Opiate Prevention Education) is holding their 7th Annual International Overdose Awareness Event. It's all happening on August 31st, 2022 at Union Point Park in New Bern. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be three guest speakers at...
NEW BERN, NC
New Bern continues search for new owner of the Tisdale Home

NEW BERN, Craven County — Tonight, we have an update on the Tisdale Home in the City of New Bern being offered up for free. The Tisdale House, located downtown on Broad Street could be moving soon, but there is still a process. The home needs to be moved...
NEW BERN, NC
Local foundation takes action to protect iconic landmark

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — One local foundation in Beaufort is taking action to help save Cape Lookout and its history. The Save Cape Lookout Foundation's goal is to raise enough funds to help dredge the area to protect the lighthouse and its surrounding buildings from ocean erosion. The foundation's...
BEAUFORT, NC
Arrest made in Pitt County homicide

BELVOIR, Pitt County — One person is dead and another is facing charges following a homicide in Pitt County. At about 11:34 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Van Ness Ave. at the intersection of Lombard Ave. off Old River Rd. in the Belvoir community to a report of a subject shot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
ENC schools address safety concerns as students head back to class

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Monday was the first day of school for many students in eastern North Carolina. As students prepare for the school year ahead, some parents may wonder what safety measures schools have in place to help keep their students and staff safe. Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Greenville Utilities starting text system for power outage alerts

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Utilities will be starting a text notification system to inform customers about power outages around the clock. The messages will include an initial alert soon after the system indicates an outage that affects the customer, a link to the outage map and estimated restoration time, a follow-up alert when crews have arrived to the affected service area, and a final message indicating power has been restored.
GREENVILLE, NC
Atlantic Beach Police looking for murder suspect

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — One Eastern Carolina community is on alert after an early morning stabbing left a man dead Monday morning. This happened in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard and now police are searching for three suspects. Many people who live near Atlantic Boulevard say...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Waterspout spotted in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — A viewer with Pro Green Landscaping sent in this video of a waterspout in Morehead City. StormTrack 12 Meteorologist Les Still said there was an active marine warning around the time of the waterspout. If you happen to see any weather occurring in your...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Ocracoke ferry passenger season extended

OCRACOKE, Hyde County — The NCDOT's Ocracoke Express ferry is extending its operating season. Previously, it was scheduled to end operations on Labor Day but has been extended through Sept. 30. Starting Sept. 6, the ferry will run on a Tuesday through Friday schedule. “We’ve had great ridership and...
OCRACOKE, NC

