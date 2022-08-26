Read full article on original website
Local organization aims to cut down on overdose deaths in rural areas
POLLOCKSVILLE, Jones County — Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, in 2020, drug overdoses increased by 40% across the state. The North Carolina Department of Health and Humans Services estimated that 9 North Carolinians die every day from drug...
Organization to hold overdose awareness event
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County's Hope (Heroin Opiate Prevention Education) is holding their 7th Annual International Overdose Awareness Event. It's all happening on August 31st, 2022 at Union Point Park in New Bern. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be three guest speakers at...
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue participates in Child Passenger Safety Week
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will participate in Child Passenger Safety Week, from September 18th through the 24th. They will also host a Seat Check Event on Monday, September 19th from 1:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. at Kinston Fire Station 1 across from the Historic Grainger Stadium.
New Bern continues search for new owner of the Tisdale Home
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tonight, we have an update on the Tisdale Home in the City of New Bern being offered up for free. The Tisdale House, located downtown on Broad Street could be moving soon, but there is still a process. The home needs to be moved...
New Bern couple charged with trafficking heroin, marijuana, possession of cocaine
NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern couple was arrested for multiple drug charges including trafficking heroin and marijuana and possession of cocaine. Charles Dade, 36, and Rodnesha Rojanee Minor, 27, both of 1413 Mockingbird Ln. in New Bern were charged after police did a search of the home.
Local foundation takes action to protect iconic landmark
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — One local foundation in Beaufort is taking action to help save Cape Lookout and its history. The Save Cape Lookout Foundation's goal is to raise enough funds to help dredge the area to protect the lighthouse and its surrounding buildings from ocean erosion. The foundation's...
Arrest made in Pitt County homicide
BELVOIR, Pitt County — One person is dead and another is facing charges following a homicide in Pitt County. At about 11:34 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Van Ness Ave. at the intersection of Lombard Ave. off Old River Rd. in the Belvoir community to a report of a subject shot.
ENC schools address safety concerns as students head back to class
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Monday was the first day of school for many students in eastern North Carolina. As students prepare for the school year ahead, some parents may wonder what safety measures schools have in place to help keep their students and staff safe. Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker...
Greenville Utilities starting text system for power outage alerts
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Utilities will be starting a text notification system to inform customers about power outages around the clock. The messages will include an initial alert soon after the system indicates an outage that affects the customer, a link to the outage map and estimated restoration time, a follow-up alert when crews have arrived to the affected service area, and a final message indicating power has been restored.
Atlantic Beach Police looking for murder suspect
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — One Eastern Carolina community is on alert after an early morning stabbing left a man dead Monday morning. This happened in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard and now police are searching for three suspects. Many people who live near Atlantic Boulevard say...
Waterspout spotted in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — A viewer with Pro Green Landscaping sent in this video of a waterspout in Morehead City. StormTrack 12 Meteorologist Les Still said there was an active marine warning around the time of the waterspout. If you happen to see any weather occurring in your...
Craven County Teacher of the year shares excitement for first day of school
Craven County — Many students returned to school on Monday. Craven County Teacher of the Year Laura Wilson teaches 4th grade at Roger Bell New Tech Academy in Havelock. She said students and their parents are excited for the start of the school year. One of Wilson’s ideas this...
Ocracoke ferry passenger season extended
OCRACOKE, Hyde County — The NCDOT's Ocracoke Express ferry is extending its operating season. Previously, it was scheduled to end operations on Labor Day but has been extended through Sept. 30. Starting Sept. 6, the ferry will run on a Tuesday through Friday schedule. “We’ve had great ridership and...
