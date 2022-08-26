Everything they say is true; locally grown produce is fresher and more flavorful. Tomatoes are best when allowed to ripen on the vine, not when they have been shipped across the country. Peaches that have been hung on the tree longer have more sweetness and flavor, and everything that you buy locally helps keep more local land as farmland. Add to that the reduced carbon footprint that comes from buying local, and you know it’s time to visit your favorite farm or farmers market for Labor Day picnic ingredients.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO