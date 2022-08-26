ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1

Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
NJ.com

Rutgers' Greg Schiano discusses 1st depth chart of season: 4-2-5 defense, offensive line rotation ... QB?

Those who were optimistic that Greg Schiano would announce a starting quarterback days before Rutgers opens its season on Saturday will be disappointed. In his meeting with local media on Wednesday, the Rutgers head coach did not reveal who his starter will be against Boston College, the first game of the 2022 season. But he did address a few news items that came out of the depth chart the Scarlet Knights released Tuesday, including...
NJ.com

Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey's No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
NJ.com

Final Concerts on the Hudson to feature Jersey City mainstay, Nimbus Dance

For the final Summer Concerts on the Hudson, Bruce Sherman is bringing in Jersey City’s own Nimbus Dance on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus has a repertoire of over 30 works and performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region for around 16,000 people annually. Nimbus opened the Nimbus Arts Center in September, 2020, a 15,000 sq. ft. center with theater, gallery, and studio spaces that is the largest dance-based arts center in the State of New Jersey.
NJ.com

Mets release 2023 Spring Training schedule

Pause the postseason talk and look to the future for a moment. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB released the 2023 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday. The New York Mets home field is Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. You can view the complete schedule here.
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: BAR FIGHT LEADS TO AN UNCONSCIOUS MALE

Emergency personnel are responding to Captain Hooks on the 1300 block of the Boulevard for a fight where a male is unconscious and the assailant fled the scene on foot heading east on Kearny. The assailant is wearing tan shorts and a red shirt No additional description or information is available at this time. Should additional information be released, we will update our page.
NJ.com

Reeves-Reed Arboretum puts the 'pub' in public garden with festive events this fall

Reeves-Reed Arboretum will be featuring its Put the ‘PUB’ in Public Garden fundraisers again this fall. These social events, for ages 21 and older, will feature food and libations all while helping raise funds for the 13.5-acre historic property and environmental education center. The arboretum in the suburb of Summit features historic and contemporary botanical gardens and six acres of woodland forest with walking trails. Its grounds are free and open to the public seven days a week, 365 days a year.
NJ.com

Food Notes: This back-to-school season think simple suppers and healthy lunchbox treats

Everything they say is true; locally grown produce is fresher and more flavorful. Tomatoes are best when allowed to ripen on the vine, not when they have been shipped across the country. Peaches that have been hung on the tree longer have more sweetness and flavor, and everything that you buy locally helps keep more local land as farmland. Add to that the reduced carbon footprint that comes from buying local, and you know it’s time to visit your favorite farm or farmers market for Labor Day picnic ingredients.
