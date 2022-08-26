Read full article on original website
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New JerseyTravel MavenWoodbridge Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Goodbye to summer, hello to LIVE & FREE HS football video: 3 games on tap this week
Don’t think of this upcoming long weekend as your last hoorah for summer. Consider it the early cheers for a New Jersey high school football season that reveals its full glory over a four-day stretch beginning on Thursday. Sure, the season actually got underway last week, but that was...
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
SPU enjoys big enrollment bounce, but isn’t chalking it all up to historic NCAA basketball run
Students gazed over the crowded buildings of Jersey City from their perch in the student center at Saint Peter’s University, thrilled to be on campus for the first day of fall classes Wednesday. Administrators are even happier. Student enrollment had increased for the first time in five years, and...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses 1st depth chart of season: 4-2-5 defense, offensive line rotation ... QB?
Those who were optimistic that Greg Schiano would announce a starting quarterback days before Rutgers opens its season on Saturday will be disappointed. In his meeting with local media on Wednesday, the Rutgers head coach did not reveal who his starter will be against Boston College, the first game of the 2022 season. But he did address a few news items that came out of the depth chart the Scarlet Knights released Tuesday, including...
Garden State Grapple matchups announced. Who will Rutgers wrestling face?
It’s called the Garden State Grapple but consider it the Big Ten vs. EIWA challenge. As part of the showcase event, Rutgers will wrestle two duals, first against the University of Pennsylvania followed by a match against Drexel. They’re the first of three non-conference matches, which have been revealed for Rutgers.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
For Greg Schiano, Rutgers’ season opener vs. Boston College is F.A.M.I.L.Y. affair
Whenever Greg Schiano looks across the field at Alumni Stadium during Rutgers’ season opener against Boston College on Saturday, he will be confronted by a feeling of nostalgia from his past in Piscataway. Leading the former conference rival, one Schiano has never been able to beat, will be a...
Joe Douglas says Jets are ‘more talented than we’ve ever been’ in his tenure | But it won’t matter unless they prove it
The Jets should be a much better football team in 2022. The evidence of that was on the practice field throughout the offseason program and training camp, where the Jets had several intense competitions among players to determine their starters and who would be sticking around. It was evident in...
JJ is bullying Amy DeGise; LSP rec plan would be great for Jersey City athletes; Bayonne wrong to limit cannabis sales to periphery | Letters
I have been a loyal subscriber to The Jersey Journal for 60 years. My delivery person, Jose, is the best in the business. Rain, sleet or snow, I can always find the paper on my porch.
Final Concerts on the Hudson to feature Jersey City mainstay, Nimbus Dance
For the final Summer Concerts on the Hudson, Bruce Sherman is bringing in Jersey City’s own Nimbus Dance on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus has a repertoire of over 30 works and performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region for around 16,000 people annually. Nimbus opened the Nimbus Arts Center in September, 2020, a 15,000 sq. ft. center with theater, gallery, and studio spaces that is the largest dance-based arts center in the State of New Jersey.
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
Mets release 2023 Spring Training schedule
Pause the postseason talk and look to the future for a moment. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB released the 2023 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday. The New York Mets home field is Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. You can view the complete schedule here.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: BAR FIGHT LEADS TO AN UNCONSCIOUS MALE
Emergency personnel are responding to Captain Hooks on the 1300 block of the Boulevard for a fight where a male is unconscious and the assailant fled the scene on foot heading east on Kearny. The assailant is wearing tan shorts and a red shirt No additional description or information is available at this time. Should additional information be released, we will update our page.
96 years of Italian tradition continues with Hoboken Italian Festival
The 96th annual Hoboken Italian Festival is returning for four days of food, music, and fun from Thursday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 11, which includes the Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs. The celebration of the Madonna Dei Martiri is traditionally held on Sept....
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Did you feel it? 2 earthquakes rumble Tuesday night in parts of New Jersey, USGS says
Two earthquakes rumbled Tuesday night in Morris County.
Crime Has No Home in Toms River, Councilman Slams Hill Administration for Inaction Ahead of Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township officials today are being blamed for inaction to...
Reeves-Reed Arboretum puts the ‘pub’ in public garden with festive events this fall
Reeves-Reed Arboretum will be featuring its Put the ‘PUB’ in Public Garden fundraisers again this fall. These social events, for ages 21 and older, will feature food and libations all while helping raise funds for the 13.5-acre historic property and environmental education center. The arboretum in the suburb of Summit features historic and contemporary botanical gardens and six acres of woodland forest with walking trails. Its grounds are free and open to the public seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Food Notes: This back-to-school season think simple suppers and healthy lunchbox treats
Everything they say is true; locally grown produce is fresher and more flavorful. Tomatoes are best when allowed to ripen on the vine, not when they have been shipped across the country. Peaches that have been hung on the tree longer have more sweetness and flavor, and everything that you buy locally helps keep more local land as farmland. Add to that the reduced carbon footprint that comes from buying local, and you know it’s time to visit your favorite farm or farmers market for Labor Day picnic ingredients.
