WDAM-TV
LMSA hosted active shooter drill Wednesday morning
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, the Laurel School District hosted an active shooter drill at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts. The Laurel Police Department and Emergency Operations took part in the drill, which took place at 8:15 a.m. In less than five minutes of the dispatch, 13...
WDAM-TV
Innova Prep teacher wins Golden Apple Award
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Innova Prep’s Carly Tubbs is TEC’s and WDAM 7′s first Golden Apple Award Winner for this new school year. Right before the Golden Apple Award surprise Monday morning, the school’s principal said Tubbs is what every teacher should strive to be. “She...
WDAM-TV
Hub City organizations collecting water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several groups and organizations in the Pine Belt are collecting water to send to Jackson to help residents get through that city’s water crisis. The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP is taking donations of water at St. James C.M.E. Church on Country Club Road.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Department collecting water for Jackson
In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, many people came out to Moore’s Bike Shop for a candlelight vigil, remembering those who have overdosed. The annual “Brews and Bites” festival is approaching, and tickets are officially on sale. Collecting water for Jackson. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
WDAM-TV
Grieving families working to help others on International Overdose Awareness Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and two grieving families are working to prevent others from feeling their pain. Sharon Miller lost her 30-year-old son to a fentanyl overdose on July 9, 2018. “He’d been clean for three weeks while he was living with us, and...
WDAM-TV
Candlelight vigil held to remember those lost to overdose
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, many people came out to Moore’s Bike Shop for a candlelight vigil, remembering those who have overdosed. “I hereby recognize the 31 day of August as International Overdose Awareness Day in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg announces Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced on Tuesday its trash pick-up plans ahead of the incoming Labor Day weekend. On Monday, Sept. 5, City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed, according to the city. City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an...
impact601.com
New Law: Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC/Mechanical Technicians will need to get state licensure as soon as possible
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- A new law will require more tradesmen in the state of Mississippi to acquire licensure through the Mississippi Board of Contractors. House Bill 1163 (which can be found at https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1163/2022) was sponsored by Republican Representative John Lamar (District 8) as “an act to amend sections 19-5-9 and 21-19-25, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that, regardless of whether a county or municipality has adopted certain construction codes, a county or municipality, as the case may be, shall require permitting as a condition to construction, and that such permits shall contain on their face the contractor’s material purchase certificate number to the extent furnished by the Department of Revenue and the contractor’s license or certificate of responsibility number as required by law” among other related provisions.
WDAM-TV
Center for business development opens
Today, a group of Hattiesburg business leaders focused on empowering, educating, and inspiring the women in their community. Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events. Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events...
WDAM-TV
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawn care worker gunned down in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A family is mourning the loss of one of their own, and a community is still searching for answers after what authorities call a senseless shooting when a Saucier man was gunned down while mowing a lawn. “Yesterday when I heard it, it was just so...
WDAM-TV
Guardianship clinic provides help in 13th Chancery Court District
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-four people from across south central Mississippi recently received help with legal guardianships so that children can attend school and receive healthcare benefits. Six attorneys donated their time to reach out to residents living within the 13th Chancery Court District, including those in Covington, Jefferson...
WDAM-TV
World champion dancers two-step into the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the Hub City received a visit by two world champion dancers- Trish Drake and Mike Spencer. The pair is currently the only Master’s Level couple living in the state of Mississippi. Along with that accolade, they are also three-time ACDA National Champions and the 2019 UCWDC Classic World Champions.
WDAM-TV
MDOT construction work taking place on U.S. 49, Hardy Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in the area of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street Wednesday morning as construction is taking place. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working on sections of the roadway on Hardy Street, and traffic will be switched according to which lane crews will be working on.
WDAM-TV
Forbes ranks Hattiesburg Clinic No. 1 employer in Miss.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic has been recognized as one of Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022, ranking No. 1 overall as the best place to work in Mississippi. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this week. The first event is the quarterly Sip and Shop event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Nineteen businesses and vendors will line Main Street,...
WDAM-TV
Oak Grove gears up for non-region rumble with Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Aikerien Hopkins was plenty busy in Wayne County’s win last week, spending most of his time in the Quitman backfield. “I think it’s a place you can play sideline to sideline and get a lot of tackles,” said Hopkins, a senior linebacker. “It’s like a game. It’s like rodeo where you’re chasing the cow down and wrapping him up. I just like making tackles, chasing the tackle down and that’s how I look at it.”
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg announces keynote speaker for 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg recently announced plans for its 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:40 a.m. on the front lawn of Hattiesburg Fire Department’s station #1. The Editor-At-Large for Mississippi Today, Marshall Ramsey, will give the keynote...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Concerned parents of students at the North Forrest Elementary School in Forrest County are aware of a threatening social media post circulating online. According to Forrest County School District Superintendent Brain Freeman, a student made a post on social media over the weekend. The student...
WDAM-TV
Made in Mississippi: Local players feel at home at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From the first day Will Hall stepped on Southern Miss’ campus, he wanted to ensure his football team reflected the name of the University. Seventy-three players on USM’s roster are Mississippi born and bred, including 19 from the Pine Belt. Many of them rivals...
