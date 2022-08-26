ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Janeta
4d ago

I did see the video on a social media thread. she didn't seem drunk at all. the way she was holding the gun with a firm grip. I'm glad this trash who filters her photos to make her face slimming is off the streets because that's what she is trash for shooting a neighborhood where a bullet ended up in a little boy's room.

MarineWarHammer
4d ago

TO THE IGNORANT PEOPLE THAT HAVE POSTED OR ABOUT TO POST ABOUT LEGAL CARRY IN TEXAS:…………………..Your statement has no merit and is fruitless. So because there was 14 random knife attacks last week in the U.S. no one should carry a knife? Whether civilians are legally allowed to carry a firearm or not, criminals DO NOT CARE ! Which is clearly represented by this news article. And I can promise you one thing, if you were ever in a situation where you and/or your family were in a situation where a criminal was using a firearm to try and hurt you, your going to want someone like me with my LEGALLY carried firearm to be there to stop that criminal.

tamie Holmes
3d ago

I do not care if she was drunk RANDOM shooting inside homes ... come on now ... lock 🔐 her up for years

KSAT 12

Fatal shooting in far West Bexar County ruled a suicide, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has ruled a fatal shooting that occurred in far West Bexar County late Tuesday night as a suicide. Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. to a parking lot of a Mr W fireworks stand near Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery Road after receiving word of a shooting.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Channel 25

Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants

SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Car crashes head-on into VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A car crashed head-on into a VIA bus on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo, not far from Evers Road. According to VIA, the bus was traveling westbound on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash

(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
SCHERTZ, TX
KENS 5

More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

