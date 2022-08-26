ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

NB and SB Hwy 99 sees traffic closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The north and southbound lanes of Highway 99 will see nighttime closures this week. Northbound Highway 99 will be closed between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from August 29 to Sept. 2 for installation of falsework, according to the City of Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man rescued from canal, fell in near Central Park at Mill Creek: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night from a canal on Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said Amtrak reported a man drowning at around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Central Park at Mill Creek.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP hosting DUI checkpoint Friday night, maximum enforcement period

California Highway Patrol officers are holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint in eastern Kern County from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is expected to be held in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County, which includes the communities of Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest and Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

California High-Speed Rail Recommits to Bakersfield-to-Merced Segment

"The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that they approved the continued construction of the network into both Merced and Bakersfield," reports Evan Symon for California Globe. Construction between Bakersfield and Merced is already underway, but the recent infusion of federal funding for the project,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Northbound Highway 99 reopened after 4 vehicle collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A four-vehicle accident in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Highway 119 caused a traffic slowdown Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. Just before 7 a.m., CHP officers responded to a crash involving one sedan and three SUVs, according to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Structure fire in south Bakersfield leads to a gas leak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire in south Bakersfield on Baldwin Road led to a gas leak on Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. The department said the fire started at around 7 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene, one home was engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the attic […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Another heatwave moves into California bringing serious heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County, we have a beautiful day ahead with a forecast high for Bakersfield of 101 degrees. Expect clear skies and light winds. Tomorrow the fun begins as a dome of high pressure settles over The Great Basin. Bringing record breaking temperatures to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Heatwave number four has arrived.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Good morning Kern County. Another area of high pressure is moving slowly westward and will essentially park over California for several days. Excessive heat warning will be in effect through the weekend. 108 degrees will be the highest daily temperature we will see coming Saturday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man helped out of canal in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A good samaritan helped a man who was trapped in a canal in Downtown Bakersfield. A video sent to 17 News showed a man being helped by firefighters out of the canal behind the Beale Library on Truxtun Avenue. "The guy was down there in the dang siphon where it goes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern River Ceviche Company holds grand opening

The Kern River Ceviche Company held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday at 11 a.m. Owners prepare Latin fusion and fresh seafood for customers in the Kern River Valley. Judging by this quote posted Monday on the restaurant's Facebook page, the business is a hit: "Foodies! We are completely sold out for the evening, [so] we will take the day tomorrow to restock and prepare for you. Will open again Tuesday, thank you so much for the support." It's located at 36 California Highway 155 in Lake Isabella.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Suspect of stabbing in south Bakersfield at large

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near a Walgreens in south Bakersfield, according to police officials. Police said they are still searching for the attacker. The incident happened just before midnight on Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue, according to PulsePoint. Police at the scene did not give much information on what happened but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Mother Nature's fury' sparks energy concerns

A potentially record-setting high-pressure system and the heat wave it's brought forth are expected to scorch Kern County for at least the next week, weather officials noted Wednesday, amid calls for energy conservation and even a warning-plea from Gov. Gavin Newsom. "I know we're looking at highs above 105...
KERN COUNTY, CA

