The Kern River Ceviche Company held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday at 11 a.m. Owners prepare Latin fusion and fresh seafood for customers in the Kern River Valley. Judging by this quote posted Monday on the restaurant's Facebook page, the business is a hit: "Foodies! We are completely sold out for the evening, [so] we will take the day tomorrow to restock and prepare for you. Will open again Tuesday, thank you so much for the support." It's located at 36 California Highway 155 in Lake Isabella.

LAKE ISABELLA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO