Bakersfield Now
NB and SB Hwy 99 sees traffic closures
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The north and southbound lanes of Highway 99 will see nighttime closures this week. Northbound Highway 99 will be closed between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from August 29 to Sept. 2 for installation of falsework, according to the City of Bakersfield.
Power outage impacts nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in east Bakersfield
Aug. 31, 2022 power outage/Courtesy: PG&E
Bakersfield Now
CHP: I-5 driver caught speeding to 'keep up' with Central Valley temperatures
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — CHP Buttonwillow asks drivers to not speed to "keep up with the Central Valley weather," in a social media post Tuesday. A driver was caught speeding at 105 miles per hour by a CHP officer at the northbound Interstate 5 near Old River Road, according to an official.
Bakersfield Now
Man rescued from canal, fell in near Central Park at Mill Creek: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night from a canal on Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said Amtrak reported a man drowning at around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Central Park at Mill Creek.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP hosting DUI checkpoint Friday night, maximum enforcement period
California Highway Patrol officers are holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in eastern Kern County from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is expected to be held in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County, which includes the communities of Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest and Mojave.
PLANetizen
California High-Speed Rail Recommits to Bakersfield-to-Merced Segment
“The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that they approved the continued construction of the network into both Merced and Bakersfield,” reports Evan Symon for California Globe. Construction between Bakersfield and Merced is already underway, but the recent infusion of federal funding for the project,...
KGET 17
Northbound Highway 99 reopened after 4 vehicle collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A four-vehicle accident in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Highway 119 caused a traffic slowdown Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. Just before 7 a.m., CHP officers responded to a crash involving one sedan and three SUVs, according to...
Structure fire in south Bakersfield leads to a gas leak
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire in south Bakersfield on Baldwin Road led to a gas leak on Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. The department said the fire started at around 7 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene, one home was engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the attic […]
Bakersfield Channel
Another heatwave moves into California bringing serious heat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County, we have a beautiful day ahead with a forecast high for Bakersfield of 101 degrees. Expect clear skies and light winds. Tomorrow the fun begins as a dome of high pressure settles over The Great Basin. Bringing record breaking temperatures to...
Company looks to close the digital divide with 'fiber cities' in Kern County
Bridging the digital divide has been a priority for those seeking to serve our rural communities for years as we shift toward an ever-increasingly digital world.
California Highway Patrol to set up DUI Checkpoint in Eastern Kern
The California Highway Patrol announced that they will conduct a DUI Sobriety and Driver License Checkpoint in the eastern Kern County area on September 2nd.
Bakersfield Channel
Heatwave number four has arrived.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Good morning Kern County. Another area of high pressure is moving slowly westward and will essentially park over California for several days. Excessive heat warning will be in effect through the weekend. 108 degrees will be the highest daily temperature we will see coming Saturday.
Kern County renters without AC swelter through summer
In California, a heating system is a requirement for all rental units, but air conditioning is considered an amenity and is not needed for a rental unit to meet state habitability laws.
Iconic Randsburg General Store set to close its doors
A landmark in Kern County that's been open for more than a century is getting ready to close its doors for good. In California’s living ghost town of Randsburg lies a general store full of memories.
Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident on East Panama Lane [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday, an unidentified woman lost her life in an auto-pedestrian accident on East Panama Lane. The crash happened on August 11th, at around 11:00 p.m., along the 2300 block of East Panama Lane. According to reports, a woman walking in the roadway...
Man helped out of canal in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A good samaritan helped a man who was trapped in a canal in Downtown Bakersfield. A video sent to 17 News showed a man being helped by firefighters out of the canal behind the Beale Library on Truxtun Avenue. “The guy was down there in the dang siphon where it goes […]
kernvalleysun.com
Kern River Ceviche Company holds grand opening
The Kern River Ceviche Company held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday at 11 a.m. Owners prepare Latin fusion and fresh seafood for customers in the Kern River Valley. Judging by this quote posted Monday on the restaurant's Facebook page, the business is a hit: "Foodies! We are completely sold out for the evening, [so] we will take the day tomorrow to restock and prepare for you. Will open again Tuesday, thank you so much for the support." It's located at 36 California Highway 155 in Lake Isabella.
Suspect of stabbing in south Bakersfield at large
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near a Walgreens in south Bakersfield, according to police officials. Police said they are still searching for the attacker. The incident happened just before midnight on Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue, according to PulsePoint. Police at the scene did not give much information on what happened but […]
Bakersfield Californian
‘Mother Nature’s fury’ sparks energy concerns
A potentially record-setting high-pressure system and the heat wave it’s brought forth are expected to scorch Kern County for at least the next week, weather officials noted Wednesday, amid calls for energy conservation and even a warning-plea from Gov. Gavin Newsom. “I know we’re looking at highs above 105...
