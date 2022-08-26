If Republicans can't see what their toxic party has turned into, and for what it is.. I don't know what else can be done..Get rid of these Trumplicans who are destroying the Republican Party like cancer...Vote all of them out like we did Trump! So that the country can get back to fixing real issues in a bipartisan way..
GOP keep finding these Nuts to be Candidates you are reaping what you sow. They are losing and flying over the cookoo's nest. This is too funny love it when a plan backfires.
I think she is a lunatic, not sure why the rush to lump all Republicans in with her. She should have never run to begin with. Republicans and Democrats would both agree she should not be in a position of power, which is why she did not make it out of her primary.
Comments / 235