ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 235

Tony O
5d ago

If Republicans can't see what their toxic party has turned into, and for what it is.. I don't know what else can be done..Get rid of these Trumplicans who are destroying the Republican Party like cancer...Vote all of them out like we did Trump! So that the country can get back to fixing real issues in a bipartisan way..

Reply(18)
125
Bad O Knows
4d ago

GOP keep finding these Nuts to be Candidates you are reaping what you sow. They are losing and flying over the cookoo's nest. This is too funny love it when a plan backfires.

Reply(11)
65
BoilerUp Games
4d ago

I think she is a lunatic, not sure why the rush to lump all Republicans in with her. She should have never run to begin with. Republicans and Democrats would both agree she should not be in a position of power, which is why she did not make it out of her primary.

Reply
31
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Webster
Person
Laura Loomer
Person
Lois Frankel
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Maga#Election State#Election Fraud#Gop#Democrats#Muslims#Christian#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy