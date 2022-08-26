Read full article on original website
Monterey displays 1500 flags in honor of fentanyl overdose victims
MONTEREY, Calif. — The city of Monterey held a press conference Tuesday morning at city hall to raise awareness of a nationwide fentanyl crisis. "If you're taking a drug from the street, just assume it has fentanyl in it," Dr. Reb Close, an emergency physician at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, said.
Watsonville Community Hospital returns to public ownership
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Pajaro Valley Health Care District has closed on the sale of Watsonville Community Hospital, officials confirmed Wednesday. The sale will become official at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, officials told KSBW 8. Video from previous broadcast. The hospital will return to public ownership after more than 20...
Excessive heat warning issued in the Santa Cruz mountains
SAN LORENZO, Calif. — The Central Coast is bracing for a heat wave in the coming days that could heat things up during the Labor Day Weekend. Santa Cruz County residents are going to have to deal with it. There's not a lot of air conditioning in Santa Cruz because we don't normally get temperatures like what's projected.
20,000 Monterey County students receive free MST passes
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey Salinas Transit has a new 3-year deal with Cal State Monterey Bay, Hartnell College, and Monterey Peninsula College, offering students free bus rides on any route in Monterey County. The “MST College EcoSmart Pass Program” applies to all 20,653 college students currently enrolled in...
Progress on the new Fort Ord courthouse project
SEASIDE, Calif. — The Judicial Council of California has decided on a plot of land for what will be Monterey County's newest courthouse. In April a report from the JCC confirmed that the new courthouse will likely be built on the former Fort Ord in Seaside, but a specific location was not decided on.
Ukrainian refugee on the Central Coast sends support to her home country
SALINAS, Calif. — As war continues in Ukraine against Russia, so does the support here on the Central Coast. Ukrainian refugee, Yulia Gorenko, developed a project called, “Scents of Ukraine.” The project consists of Ukraine-inspired candles and helps raise funds to send back to those in need in Ukraine.
Gov. Newsom signs bill in support of families of fallen officers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Newsom has signed Senate Bill 850, ensuring families of fallen officers receive their full survival benefits regardless of family structure. The legislation was authored by Sen. John Laird in honor of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who was fatally shot in an ambush on June 6, 2020, while responding to a call for service.
Fiery car crash leaves four homeless men dead
SALINAS, Calif. — All four victims from the fatal car crash in Marina on Friday were homeless men from Salinas' Chinatown, friends confirmed. The crash happened at about 2:56 p.m. Friday on Blanco Road in Marina, between Copper and Reservation Road. The victims were driving a Home Depot moving...
Alleged arsonist pleads not guilty to 9 felony counts
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is a transient who reportedly went on a fire-starting spree when he set eight fires just two weeks ago. Mitchell Swienton has been on the fire department's radar for the last nine years. He always seemed to plead down the charges and receive probation.
King City traffic stop leads to ghost guns and arrest
KING CITY, Calif. — A 24-year-old King City resident was arrested after police found a 9mm pistol, later determined to be a "ghost gun" during a traffic stop on August 17. Tuesday morning, officers served a search warrant at Anthony Morales Garza's home on the 600 block of Bassett Street.
