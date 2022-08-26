I am Terry McGovern, the Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 67, which includes Buchanan and Delaware counties. I oppose the CO2 pipelines and, as a Delaware County landowner, I am 100 percent opposed to the use of eminent domain for private profits. Allowing eminent domain abuse like this sets a dangerous precedent for future generations of Iowa landowners. In Iowa, it is mainly the Republicans, led by Iowa’s wealthy GOP members Terry Branstad and Bruce Rastetter, who are behind the C02 pipelines and the use of eminent domain for private profits. Last session, Senate bill SF2160, called for a ban on eminent domain for private projects on agriculture land. Although that bill passed the Senate subcommittee, Republicans pulled the bill from the Senate agenda without explanation. For anyone with interest in this issue, I suggest you contact your Republican politicians, Dan Zumbach and Craig Johnson, for a straight answer on whether they support the pipeline and how they will vote regarding eminent domain abuse. If elected, I will fight to ban eminent domain for private profits and I will vote against running these dangerous, expensive, green-washed pipelines in our state. For other residents of Manchester and Independence, if a pipeline is run within a few miles of your home and it leaks, it will impact you as CO2 leaks are measured in miles not feet. See the story of Satartia, Mississippi to learn about the dangers of CO2 pipeline leaks.

