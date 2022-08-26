Read full article on original website
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (five, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three) (four, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000. NORTH5. 02-08-15-16-28 (two, eight, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $52,000. Pick 3. 0-1-6 (zero, one, six) Powerball. 07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power...
Minnesota gas prices continue to fall, including in Alexandria
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota gas prices are continuing to fall. AAA spokesperson Meredith Mitts says pump prices are now about a $1 a gallon less in the state than they were when record high prices were set June 15th. Drivers were paying $4.75 a gallon then. Mitts says it’s good to see the prices coming down to a more reasonable level as the Labor Day holiday approaches and school starts back up. Regular unleaded is averaging $3.77 in Minnesota. GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest prices are in Buffalo at $3.13 and Hastings at $3.18.
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
In Wisconsin, tax penalties from Biden student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) – There are going to be a lot of costs for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in Wisconsin. C.J. Szafir, president and CEO of the Institute for Reforming Government, told The Center Square that taxpayers in the state are going to get hit twice under the plan.
Wisconsin governor tepid about Biden campaign event
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor won’t be rude, but he’s also not rolling out the red carpet for President Joe Biden at an upcoming Labor Day campaign event. Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sound excited at all Monday when asked about the president’s upcoming visit...
Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
Authorities asking for help in locating missing Minnesota man
(Chisholm, MN)--The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has gone missing. Seventy-two-year-old James Napoli of Zimmerman was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at his cabin in Side Lake, north of Chisholm. His family expected him to return home the next day, but he never arrived. Napoli is described as a white male, five-foot-nine, and 195 pounds. He drives a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup with Minnesota license plate GEB-389. If you have information on Napoli’s whereabouts, please contact the St. Louis County sheriff’s department.
Elections Commission votes to request creation of agency inspector general
WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe | via Wisconsin Eye. The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) voted unanimously on Wednesday to include in its next biennial budget request the creation of a new inspector general office within the agency to respond to increasing demand for information from Wisconsin voters. The office, which would...
Paul Gazelka spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Paul Gazelka has spent more than any other Republican. Gazelka is the representative for Minnesota State Senate District 9 and ran for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Gazelka raised...
Tim Michels raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $23.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Michels has raised more than any other Republican. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2022. Michels raised $12.0 million and spent $10.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
Farmers poised to accelerate conservation efforts, ag secretary says
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said farmers are increasingly adopting conservation practices. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A matured body of research to reduce farm pollution and soil erosion — combined with state and federal funding and guidance to implement those practices — will lead to enhanced conservation in the coming years, according to Mike Naig, the state secretary of agriculture.
CO2 Pipelines in rural Iowa: A Democratic candidate’s view
I am Terry McGovern, the Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 67, which includes Buchanan and Delaware counties. I oppose the CO2 pipelines and, as a Delaware County landowner, I am 100 percent opposed to the use of eminent domain for private profits. Allowing eminent domain abuse like this sets a dangerous precedent for future generations of Iowa landowners. In Iowa, it is mainly the Republicans, led by Iowa’s wealthy GOP members Terry Branstad and Bruce Rastetter, who are behind the C02 pipelines and the use of eminent domain for private profits. Last session, Senate bill SF2160, called for a ban on eminent domain for private projects on agriculture land. Although that bill passed the Senate subcommittee, Republicans pulled the bill from the Senate agenda without explanation. For anyone with interest in this issue, I suggest you contact your Republican politicians, Dan Zumbach and Craig Johnson, for a straight answer on whether they support the pipeline and how they will vote regarding eminent domain abuse. If elected, I will fight to ban eminent domain for private profits and I will vote against running these dangerous, expensive, green-washed pipelines in our state. For other residents of Manchester and Independence, if a pipeline is run within a few miles of your home and it leaks, it will impact you as CO2 leaks are measured in miles not feet. See the story of Satartia, Mississippi to learn about the dangers of CO2 pipeline leaks.
Authorities ID man struck and killed by Amtrak train
(Clear Lake, MN)--Authorities have identified a man struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday while he stood on the tracks just south of Clear Lake, between Saint Cloud and the Twin Cities. Forty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Grewell of St. Cloud was the victim. An Amtrak spokesman says no one on the train was injured and it continued on its journey about an hour-and-half later.
