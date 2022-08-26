Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WTOP
Prince George’s County schools to end mask mandate next week
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland will end its indoor mask mandate next week, CEO Monica Goldson said in a note to the school community. In a newsletter highlighting moments from the first day of school across the county, Maryland’s second-largest school system said it plans to implement a mask-optional policy beginning Sept. 6.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. requests 1,000 bivalent COVID-19 vaccines
Montgomery County, Maryland, Executive Marc Elrich is hoping that the availability of the latest versions of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will encourage residents to get their boosters against the coronavirus. Since the Food and Drug Administration announced it has authorized the use of the bivalent vaccines, which defends against...
WTOP
Man accused of brandishing object at students at Fairfax Co. elementary school
A man was arrested Tuesday in Vienna, Virginia, after he was reportedly pointing a long metal object that looked like a gun at elementary school students, then bathed in the fountain at the Town Green. The Vienna police said in a statement that they got a call shortly before 1...
WTOP
‘We’ve seen a disturbing trend’: DC leaders stress accountability in wake of football player’s shooting
D.C. leaders spoke Monday following a shooting Sunday that wounded a Washington Commanders player. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Montgomery Co. prosecutor: Questions remain before Beltway sniper Malvo resentencing
Despite an order from Maryland’s Court of Appeals that Lee Boyd Malvo be resentenced for his six murder convictions for the 2002 Beltway sniper spree, Montgomery County prosecutor John McCarthy tells WTOP it’s unclear when, or if, the resentencing in Maryland will occur. On Friday, Maryland’s highest court...
WTOP
2 students accused of bringing guns to Prince George’s County high school
Two students at a Maryland high school have been arrested and accused of bringing guns on the first day of school. The boys, 16 and 18, are students at Suitland High School, in Prince George’s County. Deputies executed a warrant Monday for the 16-year-old, who was wanted in connection...
WTOP
Chesapeake Bay lighthouse still looking for bidders
You can be the first to bid on a 120-year-old Chesapeake Bay lighthouse that the federal government is auctioning off online. The Hooper Island Lighthouse is located about 4 miles offshore from Middle Hooper Island, which is part of Dorchester County, Maryland. The four-story caisson lighthouse was built in 1902, and juts more than 60 feet above the water.
WTOP
Md. gang member pleads guilty to extorting business owners
A Maryland man pleaded guilty to extorting business owners in Langley Park. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland said Jilmer Hernandez-Alvarado, 27, of Hyattsville is a member of MS-13, “an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States.”. According to Hernandez-Alvarado’s plea, the gang created...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Prince William Co. protesters say noise from Amazon data center hurting quality of life
Activists in Prince William County, Virginia, who say they are subjected to constant noise from the Amazon Data Center in Manassas, plan to protest outside the facility Monday afternoon, amid concerns the “area is being overrun with data center development.”. At 2 p.m., outside the Amazon Web Services facility...
WTOP
7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village
A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little...
WTOP
Changes coming to Montgomery County Ride On bus routes in September
A total of 24 bus routes in Montgomery County, Maryland’s, Ride On bus service will see changes in September. According to a release from the county’s Department of Transportation, the schedule changes starting Sept. 11 has to do with a “shift in resources.”. Montgomery County Department of...
WTOP
First Black-owned brewery in Montgomery Co. hopes for national expansion
The owners of Black Viking Brewing, the first Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County, Maryland, have their eyes on expansion. The brewers hope to sell in Virginia next year and to eventually become the first Black-owned brewery with national distribution. Currently, the business, which was founded in October 2021, distributes beers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
WTOP
Convicted murderer sentenced to 45 years in Crystal City workplace shooting
Convicted murderer Mumeet Muhammad was sentenced Wednesday to serve 45 years in prison for shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend in her Arlington, Virginia, office in 2019. Muhammad forced his way into the woman’s office in Crystal City on Aug. 28, 2019, and shot the woman. Muhammad also was shot by police.
WTOP
Family of woman killed in Montgomery Co. raises $100K for bike safety improvements
A tragic crash on River Road in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday killed a longtime diplomat with the State Department. Now, her family is calling for improved bike safety and raising money to advocate for those policies locally and across the nation. Sarah Langenkamp, 42, and her family had just moved...
WTOP
Police looking for suspect in Northeast shooting involving off-duty FBI police officer
Additional details emerge surrounding a shooting in Northeast D.C. that involved an off-duty FBI police officer. The shooting happened last Saturday afternoon near Kenilworth Avenue. According to the police report, the off-duty FBI police officer told local law enforcement that he was traveling on D.C. 295 when another car crashed into his. The other vehicle’s driver refused to stop, and the off-duty FBI police officer followed the suspect’s vehicle.
WTOP
Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly VCU hazing incident
Criminal charges have been dropped against five men who were accused of “hazing” in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student last year. Prosecutors confirmed that the charges were dropped, but they did not provide a reason as to why, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
WTOP
National Players stage August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ at Olney Theatre Center
This holiday season, he will return as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre, but first Craig Wallace directs the National Players’ touring production of “Fences” at the Olney Theatre Center, in Olney, Maryland, Thursday through Sunday. Founded in 1949 by Father...
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Commanders’ cut to 53 and the big move that could make them contenders
Though the Washington Commanders continue to make tweaks to their 53-player roster, the initial cuts revealed massive holes at multiple key position groups. Are there quality solutions in free agency? The WTOP Sports team discusses one blockbuster trade possibility that would transform the Burgundy and Gold defense. Also inside the...
WTOP
Police ID man accused in fatal Hybla Valley shooting
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the man who they said fatally shot another in the Alexandria section of the county. Francisco Juares, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of D’Mari Norris, also of Alexandria. Juares is being held without bond.
Comments / 0