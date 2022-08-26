You can be the first to bid on a 120-year-old Chesapeake Bay lighthouse that the federal government is auctioning off online. The Hooper Island Lighthouse is located about 4 miles offshore from Middle Hooper Island, which is part of Dorchester County, Maryland. The four-story caisson lighthouse was built in 1902, and juts more than 60 feet above the water.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO