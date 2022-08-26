ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Prince George’s County schools to end mask mandate next week

Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland will end its indoor mask mandate next week, CEO Monica Goldson said in a note to the school community. In a newsletter highlighting moments from the first day of school across the county, Maryland’s second-largest school system said it plans to implement a mask-optional policy beginning Sept. 6.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. requests 1,000 bivalent COVID-19 vaccines

Montgomery County, Maryland, Executive Marc Elrich is hoping that the availability of the latest versions of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will encourage residents to get their boosters against the coronavirus. Since the Food and Drug Administration announced it has authorized the use of the bivalent vaccines, which defends against...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
WTOP

Chesapeake Bay lighthouse still looking for bidders

You can be the first to bid on a 120-year-old Chesapeake Bay lighthouse that the federal government is auctioning off online. The Hooper Island Lighthouse is located about 4 miles offshore from Middle Hooper Island, which is part of Dorchester County, Maryland. The four-story caisson lighthouse was built in 1902, and juts more than 60 feet above the water.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Md. gang member pleads guilty to extorting business owners

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to extorting business owners in Langley Park. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland said Jilmer Hernandez-Alvarado, 27, of Hyattsville is a member of MS-13, “an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States.”. According to Hernandez-Alvarado’s plea, the gang created...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#College#American University#Northwest D C University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WTOP

Police looking for suspect in Northeast shooting involving off-duty FBI police officer

Additional details emerge surrounding a shooting in Northeast D.C. that involved an off-duty FBI police officer. The shooting happened last Saturday afternoon near Kenilworth Avenue. According to the police report, the off-duty FBI police officer told local law enforcement that he was traveling on D.C. 295 when another car crashed into his. The other vehicle’s driver refused to stop, and the off-duty FBI police officer followed the suspect’s vehicle.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly VCU hazing incident

Criminal charges have been dropped against five men who were accused of “hazing” in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student last year. Prosecutors confirmed that the charges were dropped, but they did not provide a reason as to why, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Police ID man accused in fatal Hybla Valley shooting

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the man who they said fatally shot another in the Alexandria section of the county. Francisco Juares, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of D’Mari Norris, also of Alexandria. Juares is being held without bond.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy