Bluebird bio Seeks Back-to-Back Nods, 'Go' or 'No-Go' For Revance's Botox Rival, Amylyx' Twin Hurdles And More: September's Key PDUFA Catalysts Biotech Investors Must Know
After a lackluster phase thus far this year, the FDA's review activity will pick up pace in September. Bluebird looks ahead to its second gene therapy approval in as many months. After August’s mixed tally for Food and Drug Administration approvals, investors turn to a new month, which has a...
Johnson & Johnson Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson JNJ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Bayer's Kidney Disease Drug Disappoints On Cutting Cardiovascular Death
Bayer AG BAYRY reported disappointing results from its approved med Kerendia (finerenone) didn’t reach significance on all-cause mortality in a pooled analysis of two Phase 3 trials of the drug. Last July, the FDA approved the drug to slow chronic kidney disease progression in patients with CKD associated with...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Set To Get FDA Nod For Omicron Booster Shots As Early As Wednesday: Report
Booster shots for Omicron variants of the novel coronavirus could officially be made available in the U.S. just after Labor Day, Politico reported on Monday. What Happened: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will likely authorize the booster shots of Pfizer, Inc. PFE/BioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna, Inc. MRNA as early as Wednesday, the report said, citing people with the knowledge of the matter.
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
Meet A Man On A Quest To Find About $180 Million In Bitcoin Buried In A Landfill
James Howells, a resident of Newport, South Wales, claims to have accidentally thrown away his hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD in 2013 while cleaning his office. About a decade later, Howells is determined to do whatever it takes to get the piece of hardware back. What happened: In 2013,...
These 4 Energy Stocks Are Rising As Russia Cuts Off German Gas Supply
Oil and gas investors are positioning ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. The global supply shortages in 2022 have highlighted just how much the world still relies on oil, coal and natural gas. The United States Oil ETF USO dropped 1% but the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE gained...
US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Why Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Love Farmland As An Investment
Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s also known as the Oracle of Omaha, one of the most successful investors of all time. Gates is the founder — along with the late Paul Allen — and former chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s list for 2022 shows Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $111 billion, while Warren Buffett is the seventh richest, with a net worth of about $101 billion. Gates and Buffett are personal acquaintances — Gates once served on the board of Berkshire Hathaway.
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 238 companies achieved new lows for the year. Verizon Communications VZ was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Palatin Technologies PTN. Palatin Technologies PTN's stock came under the most...
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Elys Game Technology ELYS stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares rose 7.29% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million. Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares moved upwards by 5.21% to $1.21....
Why HP Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours
HP Inc HPQ shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported weak fiscal third-quarter results and cut guidance. HP said third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $15.7 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates.
Biocept Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Biocept, Inc. BIOC, a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, today announced that it has granted inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 89,550 shares of its common stock to 12 new employees. The inducement stock options have a grant date of August 31, 2022 and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Biocept in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
