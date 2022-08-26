ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Benzinga

Bluebird bio Seeks Back-to-Back Nods, 'Go' or 'No-Go' For Revance's Botox Rival, Amylyx' Twin Hurdles And More: September's Key PDUFA Catalysts Biotech Investors Must Know

After a lackluster phase thus far this year, the FDA's review activity will pick up pace in September. Bluebird looks ahead to its second gene therapy approval in as many months. After August’s mixed tally for Food and Drug Administration approvals, investors turn to a new month, which has a...
Benzinga

Johnson & Johnson Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson JNJ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Benzinga

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Set To Get FDA Nod For Omicron Booster Shots As Early As Wednesday: Report

Booster shots for Omicron variants of the novel coronavirus could officially be made available in the U.S. just after Labor Day, Politico reported on Monday. What Happened: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will likely authorize the booster shots of Pfizer, Inc. PFE/BioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna, Inc. MRNA as early as Wednesday, the report said, citing people with the knowledge of the matter.
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
Benzinga

Why Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Love Farmland As An Investment

Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s also known as the Oracle of Omaha, one of the most successful investors of all time. Gates is the founder — along with the late Paul Allen — and former chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s list for 2022 shows Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $111 billion, while Warren Buffett is the seventh richest, with a net worth of about $101 billion. Gates and Buffett are personal acquaintances — Gates once served on the board of Berkshire Hathaway.
Benzinga

$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 238 companies achieved new lows for the year. Verizon Communications VZ was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Palatin Technologies PTN. Palatin Technologies PTN's stock came under the most...
Benzinga

Why HP Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours

HP Inc HPQ shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported weak fiscal third-quarter results and cut guidance. HP said third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $15.7 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates.
Benzinga

Biocept Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Biocept, Inc. BIOC, a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, today announced that it has granted inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 89,550 shares of its common stock to 12 new employees. The inducement stock options have a grant date of August 31, 2022 and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Biocept in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
