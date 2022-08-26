Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
‘Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Posts Incredible Pics of Family Under Double Rainbow
Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson woke to quite a sight recently and took to her official Instagram to share the splendor. The reality tv star, author, and entrepreneur grabbed some snapshots of a double rainbow outside her home. In one image, you can see family members framed by the impressive display of nature.
NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online
Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
Kacey Musgraves Subtly Picks Side in Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Feud
Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, became locked in a heated feud online with some of the genre’s most outspoken women. Two include Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris. Aldean originally received critical comments when she compared her childhood “tomboy phase” to someone potentially...
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Met With Huge Support After Posting New Photo
Season 38 of Jeopardy! featured a wide variety of memorable contestants with big personalities, hilarious anecdotes, and impressive playing styles. For fans of the iconic game show, however, Ryan Long is tough to beat. The beloved ride-share driver won an incredible 16 games and earned $300K in winnings, which he used to improve the lives of both himself and his young son.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud
The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
Tom Selleck’s Mustache Mask on Set of ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Absolutely Perfect
Although active in Hollywood since 1965, actor Tom Selleck gained stardom when he landed the role of private investigator Thomas Magnum in the hit show Magnum P.I. Not only did the role make him a household name, but he went on to star on the silver screen with films like Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady. As for his stint on Magnum P.I., the actor received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor, eventually winning in 1985. With over 50 years in Hollywood, fans of Selleck can watch him portray the police commissioner for New York City in Blue Bloods. Playing Frank Reagan, Selleck filled the role for the last 12 years. And while the actor is 77 years old, it seems he still takes a moment to enjoy the little things in life.
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Brittany Aldean Speaks Out About Online ‘Outrage’ Over ‘Tomboy Phase’ Comments
Brittany Aldean received a lot of backlash this weekend for comments that she made on her Instagram about gender identity. Brittany is country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, and the backlash began with Cassadee Pope. Maren Morris responded to Pope and it set off a firestorm on social media. It...
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma reveals how she copes with ‘paralysing grief’ amid husband’s aphasia
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis revealed how she’s been coping with her “paralysing” feelings of “grief in the wake of her husband’s aphasia diagnosis in March. The 44-year-old model shared a video of herself taking on different hobbies on Instagram on Tuesday, in honour of National Grief Awareness day. In the clip, Heming Willis is seen working out, gardening, painting a fence, and playing tennis. A snippet of the video also showed her with her and Willis’ daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.In the caption of her post, she wrote: “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going...
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Why Hoda Kotb Is ‘Always Yelling at People’
According to Type A and Type B personality theory, Type As are more competitive, highly organized, ambitious, impatient, and have an over-developed sense of time management. And according to both Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the former TODAY Show host falls firmly into that category. In a recent Today...
‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Gets Emotional Speaking Out About Her Daughter
Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff is embracing the unexpected as she navigates through life as a mom to her “favorite girl.”. The reality TV star is currently on vacation in the Hawaiian islands with her husband, Christian, and their daughter, Honey. And while the parents are admittedly having a wonderful time, they’re learning that having a 14-month-old in tow can throw a hitch in their plans.
‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Sheer Dress Pics
While promoting her new makeup line, The Voice coach Gwen Stefani absolutely stuns her social media followers as she shares sheer dress snapshots. In her Instagram post, which features the images for the latest issue of LVR Magazine, Gwen Stefani declared, “Living my glam girl fantasy with LUISAVIAROMA.”. Gwen...
Brandi Carlile Reacts to Maren Morris-Brittany Aldean Feud, Fans Weigh In
The drama continues to unfold after country music singers Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope respond on social media to “tomboy” comments made by Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany earlier this week. Now, another famous face in the industry Brandi Carlile is responding to the drama with fans praising the singer for her support of Morris’s stance.
Jason Aldean Posts Hilariously Adorable Video of His Daughter: ‘Lord Help Me’
As any parent knows, kids grow up way too fast. Even country music superstars like Jason Aldean can’t escape this fact, it seems!. Navy Rome, the young daughter of Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr is ready to go, it seems. Well, based on an Insta clip her country music star father shared to his account this weekend. And, from the sounds of things, the decked-out three-year-old is ready for a pretty cool dance!
Mark Wahlberg’s New Movie Is Absolutely Dominating the Netflix Charts
The popular streaming platform Netflix has the perfect option for anyone looking for a little… The post Mark Wahlberg’s New Movie Is Absolutely Dominating the Netflix Charts appeared first on Outsider.
