Golf

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online

Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Met With Huge Support After Posting New Photo

Season 38 of Jeopardy! featured a wide variety of memorable contestants with big personalities, hilarious anecdotes, and impressive playing styles. For fans of the iconic game show, however, Ryan Long is tough to beat. The beloved ride-share driver won an incredible 16 games and earned $300K in winnings, which he used to improve the lives of both himself and his young son.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Golf Course#Swagg Golf#The New York Post
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Selleck’s Mustache Mask on Set of ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Absolutely Perfect

Although active in Hollywood since 1965, actor Tom Selleck gained stardom when he landed the role of private investigator Thomas Magnum in the hit show Magnum P.I. Not only did the role make him a household name, but he went on to star on the silver screen with films like Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady. As for his stint on Magnum P.I., the actor received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor, eventually winning in 1985. With over 50 years in Hollywood, fans of Selleck can watch him portray the police commissioner for New York City in Blue Bloods. Playing Frank Reagan, Selleck filled the role for the last 12 years. And while the actor is 77 years old, it seems he still takes a moment to enjoy the little things in life.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma reveals how she copes with ‘paralysing grief’ amid husband’s aphasia

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis revealed how she’s been coping with her “paralysing” feelings of “grief in the wake of her husband’s aphasia diagnosis in March. The 44-year-old model shared a video of herself taking on different hobbies on Instagram on Tuesday, in honour of National Grief Awareness day. In the clip, Heming Willis is seen working out, gardening, painting a fence, and playing tennis. A snippet of the video also showed her with her and Willis’ daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.In the caption of her post, she wrote: “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going...
TENNIS
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Gets Emotional Speaking Out About Her Daughter

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff is embracing the unexpected as she navigates through life as a mom to her “favorite girl.”. The reality TV star is currently on vacation in the Hawaiian islands with her husband, Christian, and their daughter, Honey. And while the parents are admittedly having a wonderful time, they’re learning that having a 14-month-old in tow can throw a hitch in their plans.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Posts Hilariously Adorable Video of His Daughter: ‘Lord Help Me’

As any parent knows, kids grow up way too fast. Even country music superstars like Jason Aldean can’t escape this fact, it seems!. Navy Rome, the young daughter of Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr is ready to go, it seems. Well, based on an Insta clip her country music star father shared to his account this weekend. And, from the sounds of things, the decked-out three-year-old is ready for a pretty cool dance!
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

