5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger and some french fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing places where you can enjoy some delicious burgers in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these restaurants. So if you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do next time you are in the area.
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already.
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Florida A&M puts up valiant effort in loss to North Carolina
Rattler defense wears down after staying close early against the Tar Heels. The post Florida A&M puts up valiant effort in loss to North Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
6 Cities In The US With Low Cost Of Living That You’d Actually Want To Move To
With inflation steadily on the rise, a low cost of living is many Americans' priority when considering which city they would like to relocate to. But you don't have to sacrifice your quality to thrive in an affordable environment. These are six destinations you will actually want to consider when...
Check Out The 25 Richest Places In Colorado
It would be nice to live and play among the top one percent, wouldn't it?. Even if that isn't necessarily a dream of yours, I'm sure you can admit that, at the very least, it would be nice to be able to live comfortably without ever having to worry about money.
The North Carolina Tar Heels are underdogs against Appalachian State
The UNC football program travels to take on Appalachian State on Saturday and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook. Following their win over FAMU on Saturday, UNC is looking to move to 2-0 on the year. But a tough road test against the Mountaineers awaits and right now, the Tar Heels are listed as half-point underdogs. According to Tipico, the over/under on the line is set to...
Fans at Nebraska-Northwestern got free beer thanks to major technical issue
Big Ten football made its way to Dublin, Ireland on Saturday for a matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern. The game went well, but things went even better for fans thanks to some serious technical difficulties. Internet issues plagued Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, which proved a major issue for concession vendors. The...
