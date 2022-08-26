ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger and some french fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing places where you can enjoy some delicious burgers in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these restaurants. So if you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do next time you are in the area.
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already.
GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The North Carolina Tar Heels are underdogs against Appalachian State

The UNC football program travels to take on Appalachian State on Saturday and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook. Following their win over FAMU on Saturday, UNC is looking to move to 2-0 on the year. But a tough road test against the Mountaineers awaits and right now, the Tar Heels are listed as half-point underdogs. According to Tipico, the over/under on the line is set to...
BOONE, NC

