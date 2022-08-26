Zacks.com featured highlights Covenant Logistics Group, TravelCenters of America, SpartanNash, Greif and Patrick Industries

Read full article on original website
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of...
What Makes Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) a New Buy Stock
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT): Time to Buy?
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
What's in Store for Patterson Companies (PDCO) in Q1 Earnings?
Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO is expected to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 1, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 26.79% in the last reported quarter. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.
Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
Sonoco (SON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: ITRN, ST, NSSC
Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon. In company news, Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) slid 0.6% after the telematics services firm reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down...
The Megatrend Stock Investors Might Be Missing
Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall discusses the opportunity in investing in homebuilder stocks like Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH), and NVR (NYSE: NVR). These companies benefit from the long-term trend of low existing home inventory in the U.S. He argues that the risk of a housing crash is overblown because demand is so high, unlike during the financial crisis.
Daily Dividend Report: LOW,EGP,SPTN,M,TCBK
The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents per share, payable Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 19, 2022. EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 13.6% increase in its quarterly...
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know
Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $44.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $42.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
This is Why American Assets Trust (AAT) is a Great Dividend Stock
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Lakeland Financial (LKFN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $232.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed the most recent trading day at $47.94, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the...
This is Why Amer Movil (AMX) is a Great Dividend Stock
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
