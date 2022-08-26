ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trans Youth Investigations Has CPS on 'Brink of Collapse,' Staff Warns

Continuing to investigate the parents of transgender youth could put Texas' child protection agency over the brink of collapse, a group of its staffers said in a new court filing. In an Aug. 25 brief filed with the Austin appeals court, 16 current and former employees at the Department...
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem."

Greg Abbott on Monday stated, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem." Abbot has expressed concern about the recent surge of immigrants coming into the United States, specifically through the Texas-Mexico border. The governor went on to blame President Biden for the increase in immigrants, stating that his "lax border policies" were the cause.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Former South Park Writer Toby Morton Gets Lots of Hate Mail over Greg Abbott Parody Website

If you go to the governorgregabbott.com website, you'll find what reads like an unsettling admission of guilt in the "about" section. "I am partly responsible for the deaths of students killed in school shootings," the page reads. "My current goal is to make sure you forget about the clusterfuck called Uvalde." (In May, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers.)
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Judge Hidalgo taking legal action against state officials' 'false claims' of defunding law enforcement in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a special meeting of the commissioners' court Wednesday to authorize outside counsel to take legal action against state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the comptroller's recent claims regarding Harris County's budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott's Anti-Trans Policy

Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott's Anti-Trans Policy. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video's upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Social Workers are protesting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-trans polices...
TEXAS STATE
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
Bryan and College Station local news

