MySanAntonio
Abbott claims raising the age to buy an assault-style rifle is 'unconstitutional' based on recent court rulings
Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that it would be unconstitutional to increase the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old — a key proposal Uvalde parents have called for after an 18-year-old gunned down their children’s school in May. “It is clear that...
Governor Abbott has Spent $12 Million of Your Dollars to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Border Patrol is encountering a large number of migrants as they cross the U.S. - Mexican border. Border security is a Federal responsibility, but Texas has spent nearly $4 billion under Austin's Governor Greg Abbott on the Texas Border Patrol and busing migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trans Youth Investigations Has CPS on ‘Brink of Collapse,' Staff Warns
Continuing to investigate the parents of transgender youth could put Texas’ child protection agency over the brink of collapse, a group of its staffers said in a new court filing. In an Aug. 25 brief filed with the Austin appeals court, 16 current and former employees at the Department...
Governor Abbott says, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem."
Greg Abbott on Monday stated, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem." Abbot has expressed concern about the recent surge of immigrants coming into the United States, specifically through the Texas-Mexico border. The governor went on to blame President Biden for the increase in immigrants, stating that his "lax border policies" were the cause.
Dallas Observer
Former South Park Writer Toby Morton Gets Lots of Hate Mail over Greg Abbott Parody Website
If you go to the governorgregabbott.com website, you'll find what reads like an unsettling admission of guilt in the "about" section. “I am partly responsible for the deaths of students killed in school shootings,” the page reads. “My current goal is to make sure you forget about the clusterfuck called Uvalde.” (In May, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers.)
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took steps to keep details of child abuse investigations related to gender-affirming care secret, according to internal agency communications reviewed by The Texas Tribune. The agency’s actions are detailed in more than 900 pages of emails and other...
KHOU
Inside Texas Politics: Trigger law makes abortion in Texas illegal
Abortion is officially a felony now in Texas. But there's talk that this has the potential to create legal conflicts. And how big of a political issue is it?
Texans upset after Gov. Abbott doesn’t respond to gun safety protest
Abbott didn't address the protestors.
Anti-fluoride conspiracists harassed Texas county election workers until they all quit
Gillespie County's entire elections staff quit last week, garnering national news. Here's why they left.
Underwood Law Firm comments on recent Abbott appointment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Underwood Law Firm commented on the recent appointment of one of its Amarillo attorneys to the Seventh Court of Appeals, Place 3. According to previous reports, officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month that Alex Yarbrough will serve as Place 3 of […]
Click2Houston.com
Judge Hidalgo taking legal action against state officials’ ‘false claims’ of defunding law enforcement in Harris County
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a special meeting of the commissioners’ court Wednesday to authorize outside counsel to take legal action against state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the comptroller’s recent claims regarding Harris County’s budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
Beto vs. Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
What brought down one Texas county’s entire elections department? It was something in the water.
Aggrieved anti-fluoride activists, low pay and an understaffed office eventually drove away all of Gillespie County’s election staff.
nypressnews.com
Citing recent abortion polls, Texas Democrats go on offense against Republican opponents
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – At a news conference in Houston on Thursday, Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke slammed the state’s new law that bans most abortions with no exceptions for rape and incest. The only exception is to save a mother’s life. O’Rourke said, “Reproductive healthcare...
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps Up
Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. On Saturday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott talked before the next bus left to head off to New York City. The Republican governor has criticized President Joe Biden over how he took a hands-off approach to the migrants entering the Texas and Arizona borders.
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This Year
This year, Texas bussed nearly 7,600 migrants to New York City which Mayor Eric Adams calls a sanctuary city. But the thousands of migrants who have entered have overwhelmed the city and its immigration center.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott’s Anti-Trans Policy
Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott’s Anti-Trans Policy. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Social Workers are protesting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s anti-trans polices...
Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital...
Update: Greg Abbott Refutes Allegation That He Didn’t Tip Texas Servers
Update: There's a new wrinkle in this story. We reached out to Governor Greg Abbott's office about the viral Twitter claims and received the following statement from his press secretary, Renae Eze. "The Governor has never been to the Rainforest Cafe in Grapevine, but looks forward to visiting it in...
The founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) used to be a Republican
Nancy Thompson has been in the news over the last couple of months. Her one-woman stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
