Youngstown, OH

Bones found in woods in Youngstown

By Jacob Thompson
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating bones found on the city’s East Side.

They were called to the woods along Thorn Hill Road just before 5 p.m. Friday.

According to Captain Jason Simon, a woman found them while she was looking for her lost dog.

The police department would not say if they were human bones or not.

Youngstown police are waiting to hear from the Mahoning County Corner’s Office to know what kind of bones they are.

