Dolly Parton Announces Deluxe Christmas Album with A Fan Favorite

Jonathan Knight has gone from being part of one of the biggest and most recognizable people in music as a member of New Kids on the Block to being a staple at HGTV. The singer turned home renovation specialist is currently on his second season of the hit series Farmhouse Fixer. Knight works alongside designer Kristina Crestin where they renovate centuries-old New England properties into exquisite modern homes, all while keeping the original charm. It's something Knight says he grew up doing and never imagined would come full circle. His father worked in construction, and he often went to work with him as a child and hated it, but eventually found his own passion for it when the group first split in 1994. With his eye for building and Crestin's design aesthetic, they make the perfect pair. And Knight even credits Crestin for being the catalyst of why they have so many clients.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO