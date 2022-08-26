Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
Vikings Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are cutting a former third-round quarterback. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is cutting Kelly Mond. Mond struggled a bit in the preseason and couldn't beat out newly acquired Nick Mullens for a backup spot. Mond finished the preseason with 303 yards through the air...
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones doubles down on Ezekiel Elliott ahead of 2022 NFL season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insists running back Ezekiel Elliott will be a key piece of the team’s success this season. He doubled down on that notion once again during a recent interview on Tuesday with 105.3 The Fan. Via Jon Machota:. “With our plan and our personnel, we...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor
The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News
Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home. However, Jimmy G is staying put. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause...
NFL World Reacts To Panthers' Big Wide Receiver Trade
The Carolina Panthers have made an interesting addition to their offense. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2020 second-round pick entered his second season with considerable hype after scoring five touchdowns as a rookie. However, he got held...
Jimmy Garoppolo’s new 49ers contract contains 2 interesting clauses
The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy “Ghost” Garoppolo have resolved the quarterback’s contract situation. Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured deal that will keep the quarterback in SF for the season. But his deal contains a few interesting clauses. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo’s...
Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move
It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs
Last month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the reported ‘streetball’ criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator. Mahomes would not go far enough to say that it’s inherent racism, but did point to how challenging it has been for black players to play quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback […] The post Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders QB Sam Howell’s surprising preseason record put him on the clock to replace Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders quarterback situation needed an upgrade after patching together the most important position in football last season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, and Garrett Gilbert. This season, Ron Rivera traded for Carson Wentz and drafted North Carolina QB Sam Howell in the fifth round. Carson Wentz...
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick drops truth bomb on retirement plans
As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters his age-70 season in the NFL, the common question around the league is until when he wants to keep going. After all, he is already one of the most successful football coaches in history and basically has nothing left to prove.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers Quarterback Trade Rumor
The Steelers present (and future) are pretty clearly defined and former third-round pick Mason Rudolph doesn't appear to figure into either. "The #Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources. Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett."
