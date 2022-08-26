Report: Liverpool Offer £60m for Midfielder Frenkie de Jong Amid Transfer U-Turn

Liverpool have made a surprise £60million bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Futbol Total.

The news comes following the release of Jurgen Klopp's statements earlier in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's match against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

"It would be cool to have a new midfielder in, of course now."

"Yes, I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder, and you were all right and I was wrong. Now we are going for a midfielder."

"We will do something but it has to be the right one."

This is the positive news that Liverpool supporters would have been waiting to hear. Jurgen Klopp looks set to bring additions to the squad before next week's transfer window deadline.

One possible option is Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, which according to Spanish media outlet Total Futbol, Liverpool have made an offer for around the region of £60million.

Frenkie de Jong has been long touted this summer with a move to Manchester United, but this transfer episode seems to be crumbling with every passing day. Chelsea have also been claimed to be interested in the Dutch midfielder.

The reliability of the source may be questioned, but they have been credible in the past with previous transfer sagas. Liverpool's way of doing business often moves very quickly, so more information as to whether Frenkie de Jong to Liverpool has any substance will be seen in the coming hours and days.

